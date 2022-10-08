5 best hanging plants to add to your home

According to By Brittany Goldwyn, pothos plants are classic choices for hanging decor and can be found at most nurseries. Common choices are the golden pothos, marble green pothos, jade pothos and neon pothos. (Dreamstime/TNS) (Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS)

By Hunter Boyce Tribune News Service

One of 2022’s top interior design trends is all about bringing the outdoors in. Following years of being cooped up at home with minimal social interaction due to the pandemic, many homeowners and professional designers are looking for ways to make the home feel more relaxing, inviting and natural.

From mixing and matching different types of metal fixtures to slapping on a fresh coat of a verdant green, there are a number of clever ways to bring the outside in. But, adding some plant life to your living space is easily the most obvious.

Pothos

If you are willing to shoulder the necessary maintenance, plants can be a great way to breath new life into the home. For starters, consider the pothos plant.

Spider plant

Zia Allaway, co-author of the RHS “Practical House Plant Book,” said that the spider plant is one of the easiest house plants to take care of.

“I love it for its fountains of variegated foliage and little baby spider plants that dance around the leaves on their curved stems,” she said, as reported by Country Living. “It takes some shade, survives drought, and you can feed it occasionally, but it will be happy with very little pampering.”

Calathea (prayer plant)

Another popular choice is the prayer plant. Costa Farms representative Justin Hancock said that it’s a great choice for inside the home.

“Earning its moniker from the fact the leaves fold at night like a set of praying hands, it tolerates low light and adds a little excitement and contrast to any houseplant collection,” he told Real Simple.

Lipstick plant

For those looking to add a little color to their collection, it’s hard to go wrong with the lipstick plant. According to Gardening Etc, you should hang the plant in a bright position away from direct sunlight. Water the plant when the top of the compost feels dry. Mist the foliage every few days and apply fertilizer once a month during the spring and summer.

Lobelia

For a lot of color, house plant lovers need to look no further than the lobelia plant. The plant blooms in blues, purples and whites. According to Bob Vila, the plant does best in part-shade. The plant can be found at most nurseries.