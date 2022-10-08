EWU notebook: Special teams the difference for Weber State with kickoff return, fake punt

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

OGDEN, Utah – Even if its special teams trickery wasn’t as successful as last year against the Eastern Washington Eagles, Weber State sure kept kicks and punts interesting again Saturday.

In its 45-21 victory over Eastern, Weber State tried a surprise onside kick, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, successfully executed a fake punt and faked a field goal. Just last year, when these teams met in Cheney, the Wildcats got first downs on three fake punts in what turned out to be a one-point Weber State victory.

Their first bit of deception Saturday came after the Wildcats took a 7-0 lead just two plays into the game. Lined up seemingly to kick the ball deep, redshirt freshman Sloan Calder kicked a low liner that hit EWU upman Nolan Ulm in the leg, setting off a series of bounces and deflections.

Eventually, tight end Jett Carpenter slid over the ball at Eastern’s 28-yard line, though as it turned out the play wouldn’t have stood anyhow due to an offsides penalty. Ten plays later, the Eagles tied the game.

Weber State took a 14-7 lead but failed to score on fourth-and-goal on its next possession. The Eagles answered with a 99-yard touchdown drive.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Weber State sophomore Abraham Williams ran through the middle of Eastern’s coverage team nearly untouched for a 100-yard touchdown return, giving Weber State the lead once more, 21-14.

“We stubbed our toe a little bit on a kick return early with that 100-yard score after a 99-yard drive, after the stop by the defense,” EWU coach Aaron Best said. “Those are deflators.”

Then, late in the second quarter, Weber State crawled back from second-and-22 with gains of 7 and 13 yards to set up fourth-and-2 from its 48-yard line. The Wildcats lined up to go for it, something that kept Eastern from using its final timeout. Weber State called a timeout with 54 seconds left and afterward brought out its punt team.

But Brayden Wilson, an upback, took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a first down.

The drive ended in a missed 34-yard field goal, but it prevented Eastern from getting the ball back in the half.

Weber State wasn’t done. Leading by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats lined up to attempt a 34-yard field goal but instead of putting down the ball for a kick, holder Jack Burgess scrambled for what would have been a first down. But Burgess fumbled, Eastern’s Tre Weed recovered the ball, and the Eagles took possession.

Crosby, Banks return for EWU defense

An injury-depleted Eagles defense got back starting cornerback Demetrius Crosby Jr. and starting linebacker Jaren Banks, both of whom missed the game last week at Florida.

It was a rough first quarter for Crosby. First, he was beaten deep by wide receiver Ty MacPherson on the second offensive play of the game for a 65-yard touchdown.

Then, on the Wildcats’ next drive, Crosby missed a tackle when he was the only defender anywhere near running back Dontae McMillan, who was on his way to a 22-yard touchdown run that gave Weber State a 14-7 lead.

Crosby had just two tackles; Banks finished with five.

Junior Joshua Jerome, who also missed that Florida game, traveled to Ogden but did not dress. The preseason all-conference defensive tackle hasn’t played since the first half against Montana State on Sept. 24. Starting cornerback Darrien Sampson, injured against Florida, did not play against Weber State either, though he too made the trip.

Chism held in check

Eastern Washington’s leading receiver Efton Chism III didn’t find much room against the Wildcats defense, as the sophomore was held to 24 receiving yards on four catches.

Eddie Heckard, a preseason third-team All-America selection, shadowed Chism much of the game.

Heckard had a team-high four pass breakups through Weber State’s first four games this year.

Just four times in 25 career games has Chism been held to fewer than 25 yards. That includes his three-catch, 19-yard line against Oregon earlier this year.

A year ago against Weber State, Chism had two catches for 47 yards.