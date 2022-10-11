Downtown Spokane dumpster fire draws large response
Oct. 11, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:27 p.m.
Some downtown Spokane residents may have woken up to a flurry of activity from what turned out to be a dumpster fire Tuesday morning near O’Doherty’s Irish Grille.
Firefighters responded around 5:25 a.m. to the area of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street and extinguished the flames. Smoke spread to a neighboring building, but it did not catch fire, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Williams said.
There were no injuries.
