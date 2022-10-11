The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Downtown Spokane dumpster fire draws large response

Oct. 11, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:27 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Some downtown Spokane residents may have woken up to a flurry of activity from what turned out to be a dumpster fire Tuesday morning near O’Doherty’s Irish Grille.

Firefighters responded around 5:25 a.m. to the area of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street and extinguished the flames. Smoke spread to a neighboring building, but it did not catch fire, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Williams said.

There were no injuries.

