Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kody R. Crider and Nhai Nguyen, both of Cheney.

Travis D. Cook and Emily D. Cleveland, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Abdullah E. Basar and Irina P. Nichols, both of Liberty Lake.

Fnu Nishant and Shruti Mishra, both of Liberty Lake.

Miles J. Lyons and Emily A. Lyons, both of Spokane.

Daniel K. Riley and Jenna M. Schlosser, both of Spokane.

Cody E. Spillane and Robbi M. Quinn, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz Associates Inc. v. Richie L. Randy, restitution of premises.

Brandon Clark v. R W Gallion Inc., complaint for employment discrimination.

Anthony M. Casserino v. Gail D. Johnson, seeking damages for injuries caused from a motor vehicle collision.

Karen Pooley v. Kaitlyn Garrison, seeking damages for injuries caused from a motor vehicle collision.

US Bank NA v. Diana L. Cottrill, money claimed owed.

Linda Langdon v. Sentinel Insurance Company LTD, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mejia, Jacquelynn A. and Cruz D.

Harris, Susana N. and Justin C. W.

Smith, Breana M. and Kareem J. M.

McKern, Katherine A. and Nicholas P.

Hackworth, Brett A. and Octavia

Perez, Rene P. and Garcia, Laura V.

Kariuki, Ernest and Wanjiku, Margaret

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Lanier O. White, 59; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Curtis W. Bunch, 50; 19 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Adam J. Laudenklos, 39; $3,675.80 in restitution, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Anneke M. Long, 24; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of controlled substance by state prisoner and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Dustin L. Elliot, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Michael P. Price

Avery L. Loring, 36; life in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery and second-degree promoting prostitution.

Jason K. Watters, 38; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Natalie E. Hensz, 26; 29 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Dylan J. Smith, 20; 33 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Latina D. Carroll, 29; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Brandon L. Vanlanham, 27; 22 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Bryan J. Voorhees, 37; 17 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Braidi S. Babcock, 32; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brittany R. Read, 31; $200 in restitution, 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Danielle N. Achenbach, 28; 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Gretchen A. Baker, 46; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Tia R. Brooks, 40; 59 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Michael W. Castaner, 24; 14 days in jail, two counts of theft.

Cynthia S. Chow, 65; $991 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Douglas L. Enos, 42; $350 fine, two days in jail, physical control.

Vlad W. Gunther 29; $900 fine, 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Victoria M. Sevin, 29; 15 days in jail, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

Brandon L. Starrett, 31; nine days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew L. Sydow, 37; 14 days in jail, hit and run of unattended property and driver duty damage.