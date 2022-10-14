Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley fight; police searching for suspect

A man died from stab wounds sustained in a fight Friday afternoon in Spokane Valley, and police are looking for a suspect.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to the report of two men fighting around 4:15 p.m. near Boone Avenue and Dorn Court, according to a police news release.

Deputies and Spokane Valley firefighters provided medical aid to a man who was laying on the ground unresponsive with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds, deputies said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

Witnesses indicated the possible suspect is a white man in his 20s to 30s with dark, curly hair, black pants and a gray hoodie, according to the release. Police do not know if he was injured during the fight.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify a suspect is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10137510.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity .