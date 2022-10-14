Things to watch: Eastern Washington looks to snap losing streak against undefeated Sacramento State

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

It’s been five years since the Sacramento State football team last made its way to Cheney for a football game against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

That’s a longer stretch between visits than all but one other Big Sky team – Idaho State, which hasn’t been up to play the Eagles since 2016, isn’t scheduled to do so again until 2024 – and the Hornets are certainly not expected to come and go quietly. Through five games, they rank among the best offenses in the nation, and they will face an Eagles defense that ranks among the FCS’ worst.

The Hornets are also riding a 13-game Big Sky winning streak, one that dates back to November 2019 (they didn’t play during the shortened 2020-21 season), and they are looking to start a season 6-0 overall for the first time since 1991.

But as EWU coach Aaron Best pointed out this week, the Eagles were two first downs away from beating Montana State three weeks ago in Cheney, and had they achieved that, Eastern’s season looks a whole lot different.

Beating the Hornets could be just the thing to get the Eagles’ season back on track.

Here are three parts of the game to keep an eye on when No. 5 Sacramento State (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky) faces Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Cheney:

How does Eastern’s defense handle another talented offense? Eastern’s already battered defense took another hit this week, as senior starting safety Anthany Smith is not listed on the two-deep, which may mean a higher concentration of snaps for safeties Ely Doyle and Keshaun King. The secondary is already playing without starting cornerback Darrien Sampson, so expect to see more of sophomore Cage Schenck in nickel situations as the Eagles tap into their depth at the position. Though junior tackle Joshua Jerome made the trip to Weber State, he didn’t dress and hasn’t played in the past two games for Eastern’s defensive line. His return – he is listed as a starter on the depth chart – would be a big help to the Eagles’ front seven. Eastern has struggled all season at stopping the run, so a game against a team that ranks fourth nationally in rushing offense sure doesn’t look like a great matchup. No doubt the Hornets will look to establish that rushing attack, chew clock and take care of the football, something they have done well all season (they have only five turnovers).

Can the Eagles take a lead early? SSU has outscored its opponents 238-92 and hasn’t trailed in any game this season. It has also allowed just seven points in the first quarter, making those early leads all the more achievable. Hornets coach Troy Taylor praised his team’s ability to start quickly but conceded, “We’re going to trail at some point this year.” The Eagles have the potency on offense to seize an early lead, and if they can build momentum on offense that could be a big help to Eastern’s defense.

Will Gunner Talkington take some shots downfield? One week ago in Ogden, Utah, Talkington was quick to tuck the football and scramble, and he had just two completions that went for more than 20 yards and none that went for more than 30. Against Montana State, he also had just two completions go beyond 20 yards, though one Freddie Roberson took for an 80-yard touchdown. Before and during the season Best has praised Talkington’s ability to be smart with the football, and he has only five turnovers this year. But Talkington also hasn’t taken many shots downfield lately. For as nice as sustained drives are, big plays in the passing game could go a long way in helping Eastern pull off an upset it so desperately needs to keep its postseason goals alive.