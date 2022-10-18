10 under $10: Kate Lebo and Spokane Is Reading

1. No Clue - 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players put their own comedic spin on “everyone’s favorite macabre guessing game.” Starting with cues from the crowd, the show is all improvised and rated for general audiences. To secure a reservation, visit bluedoortheatre.com/no-clue. For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

2. Spokane Farmers’ Market – 8 a.m. on Saturday, Spokane Farmers Market, 20 W. Fifth Ave. A weekly market featuring products locally grown, baked or wild-harvested. The market will run every Saturday through Oct. 29. For information, visit spokanefarmersmarket.org or call (509) 995-0182. Admission: FREE

3. Jackie Fox & The Hounds – 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road, Colbert. Green Bluff Grange presents bluegrass and folk music group Jackie Fox & The Hounds. Doors open at 6:30 pm. For information, call (509) 979-2612. Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 years and younger.

4. Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. A weekend farmers’ and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through October 22. For information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

5. So Below – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Lucky You Lounge’s monthly showcase features local and regional talent from a variety of genres including rock, punk, hip hop, rap and electro music. This month the night will feature Zaeshaun Haze and Moondrop. For information, visit luckyyoulounge.com or call (509) 474-0511. Admission: FREE

6. “Voices, Vibrance, Vision” – 10 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Liberty Gallery, 402 W. Main Ave. Local artists Shantell Jackson and Tracy Poindexter-Canton present a collection of original works inspired by contemporary Black literature. Displayed in the Liberty Gallery accessible through Auntie’s Bookstore, the exhibit can be viewed Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Oct. 29. For information, visit potteryplaceplus.com/liberty-gallery. Admission: FREE

7. “The 39 Steps” – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Schuler Performing Arts Center, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. North Idaho College’s theater department presents Patrick Barlow’s “The 39 Steps.” Adapted from the John Buchan novel of the same name, the play unfolds as “a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening.” Performances begin on Oct. 20, 21, 22 and 27, 28 and 29 at at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit nic.edu. Admission: FREE

8. Blues Jam – 7 p.m. on Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

9. Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages are welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

10. Spokane Is Reading: Kate Lebo and “The Book of Difficult Fruit” – 1 p.m. Thursday, North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. The Washington State Book Award winner will her unique nonfiction title, “The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender and Unruly.” Inspired by 26 fruits, she expertly blends natural, culinary, medical and personal history within the pages of what has been called a nonfiction masterpiece. www.spokaneisreading.org. Admission: FREE