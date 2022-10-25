Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian J. Carlson and Rachel S. Freedberg, both of Spokane.

Evan W. Richardson and Ashley M. Willoughby, both of Spokane.

Ethan N. Crawford, of Colbert, and Catherine R. Del Pizzo, of Spokane.

Nicholas B. Guerrero and Joselynn I. Rubio, both of Airway Heights.

Marc A. Rickey and Kaiulani W. Morimoto, both of Spokane.

Warren J. Delcomte and Kelly L. Dotson, both of Spokane.

Jacob T. Johnson and Nicole A. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Wesley H. Willand and Diana K. Gfeller, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Aero Realty Services v. Paul Clutter, restitution of premises.

Vincent Mieson v. Tyann McFarlane, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Jeanne S. Cowee-Lester, money claimed owed.

Spokane Rentals LLC v. Leon Skidmore, restitution of premises.

Michael P. Walker v. Chris Hubbard, restitution of premises.

US Bank NA v. Michael S. Horkey, money claimed owed.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Amanda L. Reeder, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Johanna Katz, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Inc. v. CR, restitution of premises.

Associated Credit Service Inc. v. D&L Equipment LLC, money claimed owed.

Valerity Tsiribko v. Lynn D. Letsch, restitution of premises.

William L. Hagenbarth v. Paula Richardson, restitution of premises.

Scanned Media LLC v. Chris Allred, restitution of premises.

Geras LLC v. Marla Walthall, money claimed owed.

Thomas Tribble v. Mikes Mechanical Services LLC, property damages.

Darren Orchard v. Farley General Contracting, Hartford Insurance Company, et al., complaint.

Grangeville Dodd v. Trade Skills Construction and Remodeling, et al., complaint.

Brunette Sportswear Inc. v. Kristine Carpenter, complaint for damages and injunctive relief.

Paul A. Dinenna, Jr. v. Shawna R. Beese Bjurstrom, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Maudlin, Robert K. and Robyn M.

Johnson, Ishebah I. and Bruce W.

Dalziell, Barbara E. and William A.

Evans, Jason G. and Nanny, Sarah L.

Pocan, Gabrael S. and Michael

Clark, Katherine and Andrew J.

West, Alicia and Joshua

Boydstun, Maria K. and Brian D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Daniel M. Girton, 33; $861.10 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, residential burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jacob A. Woodward, 29; 66 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated, first-degree theft, third-degree assault and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jessica L. Hermenegildo, 36; 24 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and harassment.

Trenton L. Heller, 43; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to four counts of violation of order.

Tyler M. Packwood, 25; four months in jail with credit given for 75 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Zane T. Ibarra, 36; 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary.

David L. Courchaine, 39; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brandie L. Tompkins, 38; $500 in restitution, 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Michael P. Price

Kip M. Nordgaarden, 41; 54 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Dylan J. Smith, 20; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Amanda N. Patterson, 36; $1,573 in restitution, 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 36.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, four counts of second-degree identity theft, prisoner possessing controlled substance, second-degree theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree theft with intent to resell and residential burglary.

Jillian O. Yoakum, 32; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Dusten J. Logan, 31; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft with intent to resell.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lucas T. Berry, 51; 30 days in jail converted to 29 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Clanifer Clenn, 33; $350 fine, 180 days in jail converted to 179 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Jina Comto, 30; 13 days in jail, false statement.

Mason D. Copeland, 26; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Jeremy R. Gratz, 28; $250 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marcus E. Hardin, 51; 45 days in jail, reckless driving.

Austin L. Hayes, 26; 16 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Joseph A. McCloskey, 23; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Carla M. McKinney, 54; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler B. McPherson, 42; 13 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 44; 30 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Andy J. M. Montague, 31; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew C. Murinko, 36; 19 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Christina F. Rodgers, 48; 19 days in jail, assault.

David L. Taylor, 26; 18 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Tammy K. Tracy, 62; two days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Michael R. Verhaag, 32; 210 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, attempted theft and malicious mischief.

Tiras K. Wilbur, 23; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license.