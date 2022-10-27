Washington records
Oct. 27, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:13 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Bryan R. Brown and Chantal J. M. Harms, both of Liberty Lake.
Paul J. T. Yandell, of Spokane and Davina N. Morningstar, of New Town, North Dakota.
Mark A. Brown and Samuel L. Dobb, both of Spokane.
James M. Titus and Chloe M. Garcia, both of Spokane.
David O. Tevlin and Mary E. Weisenburger, both of Spokane.
Shelby L. R. Haraseth, of Spokane Valley and Kniles N. Cooper, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
David Watkins v. Seth Rohrenbach, restitution of premises.
Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Kristin Mitchell, restitution of premises.
City of Millwood v. Inland Empire Paper Company, condemnation.
American Family Insurance Company v. Michael Brackett, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Jessica Boberg v. Tatyana Voropay, complaint for damages.
Theresa and Michael Steffens v. Royal Cup Inc., et al., complaint for personal injuries.
Rai A. Goulsby and Tavianicole Johnson v. Enterprise Rent A Car, Larry Haskell, Michael Jolstead, et al., civil complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Mullen, Jonathan I. and Kimberly A.
Langford, Kadie and Darren R.
Koren, Svetlana M. and Andrey V.
Hannan, Katherine L. and Melcher, Jonathan P.
Culver, Leah N. and Caleb N.
Cooke, Tayler J. and Gleason, Miranda K.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Brian D. Lock, 40; 17 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, fourth-degree assault and violation of order.
Amy R. Anderson, 41; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Tyler J. Thomas, 28; 36 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to intimidating a witness.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Paul L. Abernathy, 43; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Robert W. Smith, 54; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Roberto D. Springstead, 41; nine days in jail, obstructing an officer.
