Shania Twain will open her Queen of Me tour at Spokane Arena on April 28

One of the biggest selling and most lauded performers in country music is coming to Spokane next year.

Shania Twain will open her Queen of Me tour at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on April 28 in support of her upcoming album, “Queen of Me.”

Twain burst onto the scene in 1995 with the release of her second album, “The Woman in Me,” which sold 20 million copies and earned Twain the first of her five Grammy Awards. She followed that album up with “Come on Over,” a massive crossover hit that produced 12 singles, won those other four Grammys and sold 40 million copies. It remains the best-selling country album of all time and the best-selling studio album by a female act in any genre.

“The Queen of Me,” her sixth album, will be released on Feb. 3.

Her Spokane stop will mark her first time in the Lilac City since 2015, when she brought her Rock This Country tour to the Arena.

Tickets for Twain’s Spokane show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 through TicketsWest at ticketswest.com. Prices will range from $40.95 to $225.95, and Lindsay Ell will open.