Sun., Oct. 30, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:03 p.m.: World Series Game 3: Houston at Philadelphia FOX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Brooklyn NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Cleveland ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Carolina NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m. (Join in progress): Houston at Philadelphia 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Cleveland 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
