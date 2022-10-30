Week 10 football crossovers: Matchups set for Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington teams
Oct. 30, 2022 Updated Sun., Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:57 p.m.
From staff reports
The Week 10 football playoffs are here and teams from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington found out the details about their matchups for potentially qualifying for state this week.
Some times/locations are to be determined. Previews will come later this week.
Matchups listed below are postseason games only. All nonplayoff Week 10 games can be found at Spokesman.com/high-school-sports/schedule.
4A
Moses Lake at Gonzaga Prep (GSL No. 1), Friday, 6 p.m.
Kamiakin at Central Valley (GSL No. 2), Friday, 6 p.m.
Hanford at Lewis and Clark (GSL No. 3), Union Stadium, Tuesday 7 p.m. Winner travels to face Big 9 champ Sunnyside on Saturday, time TBD.
3A
Lake Washington at Mt. Spokane (GSL No. 1), Union Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Mead (GSL No. 2), Union Stadium, Saturday, 1 p.m.
2A
Clarkston vs. Shadle Park, University HS, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
CLK/SP winner vs West Valley, University HS, Tuesday. Winner to state.
Ephrata at GSL No. 2 (loser of Tuesday’s second game), Friday, 7 p.m.
GSL No. 3 (loser of first game) at Othello, Friday, 7 p.m.
1A
Colville (NEA No. 3) at Cashmere, Friday, 6 p.m.
Riverside (NEA No. 4) at Omak, Friday, 6 p.m.
2B
Lake Roosevelt at Liberty (NE2B No. 1), Friday, 7 p.m.
Brewster at Chewelah (NE2B No. 2), Friday, 6 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (NE2B No. 3) at Okanogan, Friday, 7 p.m.
1B
Wilbur-Creston-Keller at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Friday, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Odessa, TBD
Inchelium at Liberty Bell, TBD
Entiat at Wellpinit, TBD
