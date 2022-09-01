Spokane County

Marriage licenses

McCalle J. Feller and Kayla M. Kramer, both of Spokane Valley.

Victor A. H. Brito and Kacie J. Dietz, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachariah L. Zech and Jolene M. Amann, both of Spokane.

Casey L. Mayton and Jaqlyn A. Schwartz, both of Cuoahy, Wis.

Tom C. Morris and Martika M. Guzman, both of Spokane.

Selwyn M. Lowken and Macie A. Cheney, both of Spokane.

Jordan D. Evans and Jennephier Balbanera, both of Spokane.

Sam A. Nelson and Hannah N. Patten, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Jason P. Conrad, of Post Falls, and Alisa M. Boggs, of Ithaca, N.Y.

Grant S. Junghans and Michelle Maier, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Christopher B. Gum and Lyndsey M. Yates, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Olsen, of Spokane, and Meghan M. A. Houston, of Spokane Valley.

Nathaniel D. Clark and Jessica B. Pingeon, both of Spokane.

Stephen L. Fischer and Hayli L. Lobe, both of Spokane.

Libton Jonathan and Kiolet Kios, both of Spokane Valley.

Mihail K. Korneychuk and Alla B. Pachko, both of Spokane Valley.

James A. Monahan and Katherine J. Ray, both of Clinton, Wash.

Ryan L. McDowell and Priscilla M. Shippy, both of Spokane.

Vladislav V. Gordeyev, of Spokane Valley, and Katerina A. Komarov, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Zachary and Audrey Grimm v. Spokane Pool Builders LLC, complaint.

Washington Trust Bank v. 4TESSFAM08 Business Consulting LLC, et al., complaint.

Liberty Geotechnical Engineering Inc. v. Spokane Cornerstone Construction LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bain, Adrianna M. and Robert G.

Spier, Megan N. and Shawn L.

Ramon, Mia M. and Atkins, John M. M.

Carey, Patrick P. and Antonia

Morgan, Timothy J. and Kat L.

Marriages decreed invalid

Duran, Linda R. and Shannon D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Marcus R. Wood, 29; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Kayla A. Klug, 32; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Keith J. Bernhardt, 37; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Larry Boktok, 46; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Debra J. Dahlstrom, 62; $354 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael L. Reveal, 59; three days in jail, no valid operating license without identification.