Washington records
Sept. 1, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 1, 2022 at 9:10 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
McCalle J. Feller and Kayla M. Kramer, both of Spokane Valley.
Victor A. H. Brito and Kacie J. Dietz, both of Spokane Valley.
Zachariah L. Zech and Jolene M. Amann, both of Spokane.
Casey L. Mayton and Jaqlyn A. Schwartz, both of Cuoahy, Wis.
Tom C. Morris and Martika M. Guzman, both of Spokane.
Selwyn M. Lowken and Macie A. Cheney, both of Spokane.
Jordan D. Evans and Jennephier Balbanera, both of Spokane.
Sam A. Nelson and Hannah N. Patten, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Jason P. Conrad, of Post Falls, and Alisa M. Boggs, of Ithaca, N.Y.
Grant S. Junghans and Michelle Maier, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Christopher B. Gum and Lyndsey M. Yates, both of Spokane.
Joseph J. Olsen, of Spokane, and Meghan M. A. Houston, of Spokane Valley.
Nathaniel D. Clark and Jessica B. Pingeon, both of Spokane.
Stephen L. Fischer and Hayli L. Lobe, both of Spokane.
Libton Jonathan and Kiolet Kios, both of Spokane Valley.
Mihail K. Korneychuk and Alla B. Pachko, both of Spokane Valley.
James A. Monahan and Katherine J. Ray, both of Clinton, Wash.
Ryan L. McDowell and Priscilla M. Shippy, both of Spokane.
Vladislav V. Gordeyev, of Spokane Valley, and Katerina A. Komarov, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Zachary and Audrey Grimm v. Spokane Pool Builders LLC, complaint.
Washington Trust Bank v. 4TESSFAM08 Business Consulting LLC, et al., complaint.
Liberty Geotechnical Engineering Inc. v. Spokane Cornerstone Construction LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Bain, Adrianna M. and Robert G.
Spier, Megan N. and Shawn L.
Ramon, Mia M. and Atkins, John M. M.
Carey, Patrick P. and Antonia
Morgan, Timothy J. and Kat L.
Marriages decreed invalid
Duran, Linda R. and Shannon D.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Marcus R. Wood, 29; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Kayla A. Klug, 32; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Keith J. Bernhardt, 37; two days in jail, reckless driving.
Larry Boktok, 46; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Debra J. Dahlstrom, 62; $354 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Michael L. Reveal, 59; three days in jail, no valid operating license without identification.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.