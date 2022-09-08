Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Samuel K. Hughey and Shari M. Leedom, both of Spokane.

Alex A. Urias and Miriam G. Carmona, both of Cheney.

Joshua J. Wills and Kasey D. Hunter, both of Cheney.

Lauren J. Anderson and Lexie D. Kambich, both of Spokane Valley.

Cade D. Sanchez and Bethany A. R. Wall, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Zimmerman, of Leavenworth and Elisa R. Degon, of Spangle.

Joan A. Stewart and Sofia S. Alexander, both of Mead.

Tyler W. Becker and Kristy L. Sheppard, both of Spokane.

Ricky E. Brown and Abiola C. King, both of Spokane.

Shane C. Ashton and April L. Snider, both of Spokane Valley.

Ezekiel T. Hill and Brittany A. Smith, both of Port Angeles.

Noah L. Ward and Siarrah L. Burks, both of Cheney.

Robert Alington and Josephina Jamodre, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Bainton and Brittney A. Brooks, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob W. Logsdon and Paige M. Mauget, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey L. Cravens and Brooke E. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Lucas M. Fitzsimmons and Molly M. Wachtel, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew S. Denny and Nikko D. Yates, both of Spokane.

James M. Cabot and Kaitlyn R. Rojas, both of Woodland, California.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

David Bingaman v. Joseph M. Theifault, II, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Leontine Butler, restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Anna Friedlander, restitution of premises.

Michael A. Williams v. Jennifer L. Debord, seeking quiet title.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Trevor Stephenson, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty LLC v. Gerald Kennedy, restitution of premises.

Samuel Golan v. Kevin White, restitution of premises.

Dawit Gebrekidan v. Multicare Health System and Christine V. Guenther, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Webster, Megan C. and Paulsen, Michael R.

Dixon, Michael R. and Evah

Eisenman, Joshua J. and Mariah G.

Heinz, Lisa M. and David E.

Graham, Meghann M. E. and Shenk, Daniel R.

Belton, Steven R. and Jerez, Raquel N.

Sappho, Harper D. and Saria P.

Harvey, Kayla M. and Jason S.

Barbieri, Mikaela M. and Kevin T.

Haley, Juliana C. and Gray, Taylor

Dunfee, Sally and Justin

Cockerton, Lauren K. and Jon R.

Reese, Julia A. and Andrew R.

Qureshi, Megan M. and Sharrique

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessey

Christopher A. Helms, 27; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joshua A. Brown, 31; seven days in jail, indecent exposure.

Joseph R. Caietti, 43; 22 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Stephanie A. K. Campbell, 28; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Anthony D. N. Day, 22; 19 days in jail, theft.

Joshua W. Furrow, 31; 10 days in jail, making a false statement.

Chad F. Haynes, 50; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Greg L. Johnson, 51; $900 fine, reckless endangerment.

Joylyn D. Maze, 47; 30 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Peggy S. Schutt, 61; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Janice E. McCormack, 19; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kelly S. Johnston, 33; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Scott L. Beauchene, 59; three days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree malicious mischief.

Devon Cabe, 20; 17 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Dylan A. Kline, 24; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

James J. Lewis, Jr., 40; 48 days in jail, 24 months of probation, second-degree reckless driving.

Earl T. Rouell, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Brent M. Stump, 28; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.