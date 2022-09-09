Live updates: Washington State heads into hostile environment at No. 19 Wisconsin
Fri., Sept. 9, 2022
Pregame
While the oddsmakers weren’t impressed with the Cougars’ Week 1 win over Idaho, a 17.5-point line will be the least of Washington State’s worries when they march into Camp Randall Stadium.
The Cougars (1-0) face their toughest nonconference test at No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., in front of over 80,000 strong in Madison, Wisconsin.
The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX, following one of Saturday’s marquee matchups between No. 1 Alabama and Texas, stepping Cougars coach Jake Dickert into likely the largest spotlight since taking over for Nick Rolovich a season ago.
WSU is coming off a 24-17 rivalry win over Idaho last week, where three fumbles and a streaky offense gave the Cougars’ Football Championship Subdivision neighbors a chance to tie in the final minute.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin handled its season-opening FCS opponent, rolling Illinois State 38-0 behind 148 rushing yards from Braelon Allen, who broke off a 96-yard score early in the second quarter.
Series history
The Cougars and Badgers have met twice before – both in Madison and both resulting in Wisconsin wins – during the 1976 and 2007 seasons.
The Badgers rolled to a 42-21 win in the most recent meeting behind 284 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Donovan.
Last season the Pac-12 lost 5 of 6 games to Big Ten teams, with Oregon’s upset of Ohio State the only win. The Cougars are 14-27 against Big Ten foes, with its 34.5 win percentage ranking third-worst in the conference ahead of Arizona (31.8%) and Oregon State (31.4%).
WSU’s last win over a Big Ten team was a 37-34 victory over Rutgers in 2015, before that it was a 33-27 Sun Bowl win over Purdue in 2001.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Cougs
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.