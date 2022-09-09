Live updates: Washington State heads into hostile environment at No. 19 Wisconsin

From staff reports

Pregame

While the oddsmakers weren’t impressed with the Cougars’ Week 1 win over Idaho, a 17.5-point line will be the least of Washington State’s worries when they march into Camp Randall Stadium.

The Cougars (1-0) face their toughest nonconference test at No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., in front of over 80,000 strong in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX, following one of Saturday’s marquee matchups between No. 1 Alabama and Texas, stepping Cougars coach Jake Dickert into likely the largest spotlight since taking over for Nick Rolovich a season ago.

WSU is coming off a 24-17 rivalry win over Idaho last week, where three fumbles and a streaky offense gave the Cougars’ Football Championship Subdivision neighbors a chance to tie in the final minute.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin handled its season-opening FCS opponent, rolling Illinois State 38-0 behind 148 rushing yards from Braelon Allen, who broke off a 96-yard score early in the second quarter.

Series history

The Cougars and Badgers have met twice before – both in Madison and both resulting in Wisconsin wins – during the 1976 and 2007 seasons.

The Badgers rolled to a 42-21 win in the most recent meeting behind 284 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Donovan.

Last season the Pac-12 lost 5 of 6 games to Big Ten teams, with Oregon’s upset of Ohio State the only win. The Cougars are 14-27 against Big Ten foes, with its 34.5 win percentage ranking third-worst in the conference ahead of Arizona (31.8%) and Oregon State (31.4%).

WSU’s last win over a Big Ten team was a 37-34 victory over Rutgers in 2015, before that it was a 33-27 Sun Bowl win over Purdue in 2001.

Team stats

Scoring WSU (1-0) Wisconsin (1-0) Points Per Game 24 38 Points Allowed Per Game 17 0 Total Yards 366 440 Yards Passing 228 219 Yards Rushing 138 221 Yards Allowed 273 243 Pass Yards Allowed 212 186 Rush Yards Allowed 61 57

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Cameron Ward (WSU) 26-41 228 3 0 Graham Mertz (Wis.) 14-16 219 1 0 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Nakia Watson (WSU) 18 117 0 Braelon Allen (Wis.) 14 148 2 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Donovan Ollie (WSU) 7 67 0 Chimere Dike (Wis.) 3 106 1

Game preview

‘What an opportunity’: Washington State looking for signature win on the road versus No. 19 Wisconsin MADISON, Wisconsin – Washington State is a major underdog, playing on the road against a well-established program in a famous venue on national television. | Read more

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Wisconsin Don’t take your eyes off … | Read more

The pick: Why Wisconsin will beat Washington State MADISON, Wisconsin – Washington State’s new-look program will need time to settle in. The Cougs – playing under a first-year staff and with a remade offensive system – are still in the early stages of their developmental process. | Read more

More on the Cougs

‘It’s gonna be a great moment and a great challenge going back there’: Washington State coach Jake Dickert, a Wisconsin native, returns to the state that shaped him Usually, Jake Dickert’s friends and family members spend their Saturdays dressed in Wisconsin Badgers gear. But they’re changing allegiances this weekend. | Read more

Washington State running back Nakia Watson returns to ‘old stomping grounds’ to face former team in Wisconsin PULLMAN – Nakia Watson became an effective collegiate running back at Wisconsin. A few years later, he became the feature back at Washington State. | Read more