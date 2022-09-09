Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  WSU football

Live updates: Washington State heads into hostile environment at No. 19 Wisconsin

From staff reports

Pregame

While the oddsmakers weren’t impressed with the Cougars’ Week 1 win over Idaho, a 17.5-point line will be the least of Washington State’s worries when they march into Camp Randall Stadium.

The Cougars (1-0) face their toughest nonconference test at No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., in front of over 80,000 strong in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX, following one of Saturday’s marquee matchups between No. 1 Alabama and Texas, stepping Cougars coach Jake Dickert into likely the largest spotlight since taking over for Nick Rolovich a season ago.

WSU is coming off a 24-17 rivalry win over Idaho last week, where three fumbles and a streaky offense gave the Cougars’ Football Championship Subdivision neighbors a chance to tie in the final minute.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin handled its season-opening FCS opponent, rolling Illinois State 38-0 behind 148 rushing yards from Braelon Allen, who broke off a 96-yard score early in the second quarter.

Series history

The Cougars and Badgers have met twice before – both in Madison and both resulting in Wisconsin wins – during the 1976 and 2007 seasons.

The Badgers rolled to a 42-21 win in the most recent meeting behind 284 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Donovan.

Last season the Pac-12 lost 5 of 6 games to Big Ten teams, with Oregon’s upset of Ohio State the only win. The Cougars are 14-27 against Big Ten foes, with its 34.5 win percentage ranking third-worst in the conference ahead of Arizona (31.8%) and Oregon State (31.4%).

WSU’s last win over a Big Ten team was a 37-34 victory over Rutgers in 2015, before that it was a 33-27 Sun Bowl win over Purdue in 2001.

Team stats

Scoring WSU (1-0) Wisconsin (1-0)
Points Per Game 24 38
Points Allowed Per Game 17 0
Total Yards 366 440
     Yards Passing 228 219
     Yards Rushing 138 221
Yards Allowed 273 243
     Pass Yards Allowed 212 186
     Rush Yards Allowed 61 57

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Cameron Ward (WSU) 26-41 228 3 0
Graham Mertz (Wis.) 14-16 219 1 0
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Nakia Watson (WSU) 18 117 0
Braelon Allen (Wis.) 14 148 2
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Donovan Ollie (WSU) 7 67 0
Chimere Dike (Wis.) 3 106 1

Game preview

More on the Cougs

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter

Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.

Top stories in WSU football

Most read stories