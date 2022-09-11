Spokane Indians drop season finale to Tri-City 4-3

D’Shawn Knowles hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 in the final game of the Northwest League regular season at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Sunday.

The Indians finished the season half in fourth place at 30-36 and went 64-66 for the season.

Bladimir Restituyo went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs.

Restituyo smacked the first pitch of the game off the left field wall for a triple and scored on a groundout by Yorvis Torrealba.

It stayed that way until the sixth. Restituyo and Torrealba led off the inning with back-to-back singles. With one out, reliever Brandon Dufault committed a balk and both runners moved up a base.

Mateo Gil grounded to second, allowing Restituyo to score for the second time in the game.

Indians starter Mason Green cruised until the sixth. He issued a one-out walk to Christian Sepulveda then the next batter, Gabe Matthews, laced an RBI double to left to end Mason’s night.

Green departed with one run allowed on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 51/3 innings. He threw 81 pitches, 48 for strikes.

Tri-City took the lead in the seventh on Knowles’ double. Knowles moved up on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly to put Tri-City up 4-2.

In the eighth, Restituyo reached and went to second on a throwing error and later scored on another error to make it a one-run game. The Indians loaded the bases with one out but didn’t score again.