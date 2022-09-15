10 under $10

1 Spokane Valley Farmers Market – 4 p.m. on Friday, CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Farmers Market will be held at CenterPlace near the Discovery Playground every Friday through Sept. 16. In addition to local farmers and producers, the event will feature artisans, food trucks, live entertainment, the Kids KERNEL Program and SNAP Market Match. WIC/Senior check are accepted. For information, visit spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org. Admission: FREE

2 Craig Johnson – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. Author Craig Johnson will discuss his newest Walt Longmire book “Hell and Back” during an event presented by the Northwest Passages Book Club. For information, visit spokesman.com/northwest-passages. Admission: $7

3 “Spectral Shindigs of the Queer West” – 5 p.m. daily, Terra Blanca, 926 W. Sprague Ave. The Terra Blanca tasting room will showcase artist Maeve Griffith’s “Spectral Shindigs of the Queer West” through Sept. 30. For information, visit terrablanca.com or contact abarnett@terrablanca.com. Admission: FREE

4 Vibe Vortex – 8 p.m. on Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Vibe Vortex visits the Lucky You Lounge with DJ Unifest and DJ Moon Wild. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit luckyyoulounge.com or call (206) 499-9173. Admission: FREE

5 First Annual Northwest Pagan Fest – 10 a.m. on Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 W. Whistalks Way. Open to the public, this festival will celebrate the local pagan community featuring vendors, dancers, musicians, speakers and more. All are welcome. Raffle happening throughout the event. To volunteer email: northwestpaganfest@gmail.com or call Rachel at (480) 889-4134. For information, visit uuspokane.org or call (509) 325-6383. Admission: FREE

6 Son of Brad – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Post Falls Brewing Company, 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. Indie alternative artist “Son of Brad” will visit Post Falls Brewing Company. For information, visit postfallsbrewing.com or call (208) 773-7301. Admission: FREE

7 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

8 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. on Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

9 Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Five-piece band Stagecoach West brings their brand of classic rock, country and classics to Barrister Winery. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit barristerwinery.com or call (509) 465-3591. Admission: FREE

10 Square Dancing – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Western Dance Center, 1901 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. Western Dance Center hosts square dancing lessons for beginners. For information, visit squaredancespokane.org or call (509) 926-0717. Admission: FREE