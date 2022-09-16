Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony L. Guerra and Kaitlyn P. Balduzzi, both of Spokane.

Payton A. R. Smith and Caylie M. Vanderhoof, both of Spokane.

Riley L. Hoover and Victoria M. Peyron, both of Pullman.

James M. P. Lara and Jessica L. Hyatt, both of Spokane.

Nicholas S. Jacobs and Sherece R. Stout, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacobe A. Valenzuela and Petra A. Frandsen, both of Spokane.

Murphy G. Therrian and Shelby M. Hunter, both of Moyie Springs, Idaho.

Andrew H. Baker, of Cheney and Rebecca R. Naumann, of Spokane.

Cody N. Dement and Francesca N. M. Russell, both of Spokane.

Peter W. Breuer and Kaylee M. Geiger, both of Spokane.

Serge R. Josaphat and Bianca C. Sanchez, both of Spokane.

Jeremy S. Y. Fu and Dani J. Smith, both of Spokane.

Serhii V. and Nataliia I. Peresypko, both of Spokane.

John G. Phillips, of Hollywood, Alabama, and Lauren M. Sheppard, of Nine Mile Falls.

Fred R. Mashtare and Skye M. Erkelens, both of Nine Mile Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Best Buy Stores LP, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Rosita Macias v. Charles Mooney, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Kristine M. Humphrey v. INBD, Inc. DBA Subway, class-action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McMullin Holford, Lareesa R. and Holford, Joseph D.

Miller, Mariah and Lighthouse, Brian

Bunkelman, Amber and Scott V.

Simpson, Taylor M. and Dylan C.

Griner, Danza and Owen, Brice N.

Van Voorhis, Nicole D. and Wendle, Bradley J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Blade D. Kropp also known as Blade Lagard, 27; $1,493.67 in restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Alexandra J. Slack, 27; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Joseph D. Handley, 28; $8,988.50 in restitution, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 60 days served, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Eric N. Olson, 39; $477.90 in restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Matthew J. Covington, 31; 44 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Royal E. Hodge, 48; 2.25 months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Michael R. Givens, 30; $250 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Samuel Andrade, 37; 36 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Howard G. Padden, 81; 57 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation and intimidating a public servant.

Azariah E. Hulsey, 43; 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree identity theft.

Tyler G. Larsen, 26; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm.

Alex D. Sprenkle, 32; $74.82 in restitution, 91 days in jail with credit given for 91 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Rachel A. Smith, 37; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ross W. Mandigo, 36; 132 months in prison, life of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

Vernell J. Petry, Jr., 44; 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 36.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of residential burglary and unlawful imprisonment.

Mitchell R. Sander, 28; 22 months in prison, after being found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Lomma Paul, 59; 24 days in jail, theft.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Jonathan A. Cortes Martinez, 25; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, second-degree attempted taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Nicholas S. Helberg, 30; 39 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Melanie R. Clark, 45; four days in jail with credit given for two days served and two days converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Zachary C. Davis, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Wayne R. Deist, 58; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jonathan J. Elkins, 38; $750 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher R. Gregory, 38; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alyssa M. Barnufsky, 19; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dmetri Carter, 14 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and trip permit violation.

Sidney J. Gleave, Jr., 23; 12 days in jail, failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Trevor A. Conley, 29; 12 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Kayleen K. Farman, 21; two days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jennifer A. Hamilton, 45; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jonathan G. Healy, 34; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adrian G. Klein, Jr., 21; $550 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.