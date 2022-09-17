Difference makers: Cameron Ward throws four touchdowns in blowout win

CAMERON WARD

WSU’s new quarterback showed flashes of his potential over the first two weeks of the season, but he hadn’t pulled together a complete performance . On Saturday, everything clicked. Ward shredded CSU’s secondary while exhibiting the versatile skill set that made him such a highly touted recruit this off-season. Ward guided WSU’s up-tempo offense with poise and precision in the first half, tossing touchdown passes on the first four possessions to put the Rams away before halftime. WSU’s offense slowed down in the second half. Ward finished 26 of 36 for 292 yards and four TDs with one interception.

DAIYAN HENLEY

No Cougars defender had more of an individual impact than the senior linebacker who has emerged in his one and only season with WSU. For the third consecutive week, Henley made plays all over the field and led the Cougars statistically. He totaled a team-high 13 tackles, three sacks and forced two fumbles.

DONOVAN OLLIE / DE’ZHAUN STRIBLING

WSU’s two starting outside receivers took advantage of a shaky CSU secondary , combining for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 12 catches. They used their size to gain positioning against the Rams’ defensive backs on underneath routes, and were left wide open on a few occasions. Ollie was uncovered on a 17-yard TD grab that opened the scoring. He added a 1-yard scoring catch midway through the second quarter. Stribling tacked on a TD reception early in the first quarter and found a soft spot in the middle of CSU’s secondary later in the quarter for a 19-yard TD.

KEY MOMENT





The Cougars came out firing and took full control of the game less than five minutes into the first quarter. WSU’s defense forced two quick three-and-outs and the Coug offense stormed downfield on two one-minute scoring possessions. Hundreds of WSU fans were still finding their seats, and the Cougars had already captured the momentum completely. Quarterback Cameron Ward led a pair of crisp drives, featuring several big plays, to open the game. A runaway victory for WSU seemed like a probable outcome after Ward’s second touchdown pass – a lofted, 13-yard sideline throw to De’Zhaun Stribling – put the Cougs up 14-0 with 9:59 left in the first period.

