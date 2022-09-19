Harrington-based Roam Roasters opens coffee house in north Spokane

Roam Roasters, an artisan coffee roastery with a cafe in Medical Lake, has expanded into Spokane.

Owner Shelley Quigley recently opened Roam Coffee House’s second location at 1908 W. Northwest Blvd., Unit B.

The 800-square-foot cafe, which has been operating in a soft-opening phase for a few weeks, is marking its grand opening Tuesday.

“We have started to see some people from the neighborhood and already got some regulars, which is really nice,” Quigley said. “We have a number of people who support us in Medical Lake but work in Spokane, so we’ve seen some of them come in as well.”

Roam Coffee House serves espresso, lattes, cold brew, cappuccinos and mochas made with Roam Roasters’ artisan coffee blends. It also sells Italian sodas, tea from Revival Tea Co. and coffee beans.

Much like its Medical Lake café, Roam Coffee House plans to serve breakfast burritos and sandwiches, although it’s in the process of refining a menu. The coffee house shares space with the Supper Club and may partner with the prepackaged food company to offer hot breakfast and daily specials in the future, Quigley said.

The idea to start Roam Roasters was sparked when Quigley, a fifth-generation wheat farmer, and her husband, Aaron, were living in Baltimore and realized how much they missed coffee from the Pacific Northwest.

Both middle school science teachers at the time, they were drawn to the process of roasting coffee. Upon moving back to Eastern Washington, the couple began as small-batch roasters and later shifted to artisan roasting.

They converted a more than 80-year-old building on Quigley’s family farm in Harrington, Washington, into a roastery in 2019 as a place for people to connect over coffee.

Last year, the couple opened Roam Coffee House at 107 E. Lake St. in Medical Lake.

Quigley decided to bring Roam Coffee House to Spokane after discussions with the Supper Club’s owner, Martha Domitrovich, who mentioned there was a space available in the building on Northwest Boulevard.

“She asked if it was something we might be interested in trying out,” Quigley said.

“It was a great opportunity to partner with someone we enjoy and respect. It’s a dream come true working with her.”

Roam Coffee House’s Spokane location is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday .

A grand opening celebration will take place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday with free mini doughnuts, 20% off bags of coffee, a $5 bonus for gift card purchases of more than $25 and deals from the Supper Club and Domestikated Biscuits, which also operates out of the building.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with people that maybe haven’t heard of us before or have heard of us but haven’t had the opportunity to come out to Medical Lake,” Quigley said.