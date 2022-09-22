Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison headlines Class of 2022 Inland Northwest Hall of Fame inductees

Sixteen years removed from a historic junior season at Gonzaga, Adam Morrison will be inducted to the Inland Northwest Hall of Fame.

Morrison, who attended Mead High School before going on to a decorated college career with the Bulldogs, is one of seven inductees in the 2022 class.

The group will be celebrated at an induction reception, held Oct. 25 at Spokane Arena.

Other athletes include former Washington State track and field standout Bernard Lagat and former Spokane Chiefs hockey player Ray Whitney. Coaches inducted will be former Eastern Washington football coach Dick Zornes and former Mead High volleyball coach Judy Kight. Longtime Eastern Washington Sports Information Director Dave Cook and Greater Spokane League football and basketball record keeper Bill Pierce will be inducted under the title “Scroll of Honor.”

Doors will open at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 25. The induction and awards ceremony will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. with a reception and cubicle unveiling taking place immediately after, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for $30 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-inland-northwest-sports-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony-reception-tickets-423767168007. Those interested in attending can also purchase tickets by calling Spokane Sports Commission at (509) 999-7600.