Missing Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln County, husband still missing

The body believed to be of a missing Moses Lake woman was found Thursday in rural Lincoln County, while her husband is still unaccounted for.

A farmer found the woman, who the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office believed is Theresa Bergman, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in tall grass along the side of Stolp Road near Kintschi Road.

Bergman, 53, was last seen Sunday at the Spokane International Airport, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, of Moses Lake, had gone to pick her up that day, the sheriff’s office said. Family members reported the two missing the next day.

Charles Bergman (Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Bergman was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Washington license BLU5395, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Charles Bergman‘s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 725-3501 or dial 911.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.