Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel L. Knapp and Alice C. Pence, both of Portland.

Tyler W. Weed and Christina M. Emerson, both of Newman Lake.

Brandon M. Winkler and Kendall E. Chamberlain, both of Seattle.

Kenji M. L. Booey and Ciara A. Gallagher, both of Spokane.

Brady A. Hester, of Spokane and Sydney L. C. Clarkson, of Deer Park.

Alexander A. Wallat and Samantha R. Hammon, both of Spokane.

Adam B. Moore and Jane N. Turasha, both of Spokane.

Zachary W. Hill and Shayna R. Nickerson, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas J. Swanson and Kacey F. Andrus, both of Spokane.

Travis L. Springfield and Jeanette M. Stout, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Property Management Partners LLC v. Gary Burya, restitution of premises.

Bumgardner Family Trust v. Kelly Huntley, restitution of premises.

Tamara Sayas v. Lawrence Larson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Michele R. Gray v. CTP Funding, complaint.

Acey B. Wells v. Delnora Bacon and Fidel A. Hudson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Townley, Justin D. and Kellie L.

Leigh, Mercedes L. and Aaron J.

Wilson, Melissa J. and Sam

Deardorff, Steven D. and Kathryn F.

Rotz, Shelley J. and Bell, Jason M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Christopher B. Lewis, 33; $9,621 in restitution, 215 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Marshul C. Heckman, 33; 14 months in prison with credit given for 52 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joseph R. Henderson, 40; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Larry A. Durler, 47; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

James A. Goodman, 35; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Christopher Frantz, 23; 116 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Terrianna M. Harter, 19; $855.10 in restitution, 50 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Jamar R. Wren, 21; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Kylie R. Minzghor, 26; three months in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

James W. Robideaux, 60; 54 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Eric C. Nicklas, 31; 24 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Russell A. Clinger, 56; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Travis J. Vaughn, 45; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Ernest E. Everitt, 49; 60 months of probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Christopher J. Mason, 22; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.