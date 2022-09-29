Washington records
Sept. 29, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 29, 2022 at 9:20 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Daniel L. Knapp and Alice C. Pence, both of Portland.
Tyler W. Weed and Christina M. Emerson, both of Newman Lake.
Brandon M. Winkler and Kendall E. Chamberlain, both of Seattle.
Kenji M. L. Booey and Ciara A. Gallagher, both of Spokane.
Brady A. Hester, of Spokane and Sydney L. C. Clarkson, of Deer Park.
Alexander A. Wallat and Samantha R. Hammon, both of Spokane.
Adam B. Moore and Jane N. Turasha, both of Spokane.
Zachary W. Hill and Shayna R. Nickerson, both of Spokane Valley.
Thomas J. Swanson and Kacey F. Andrus, both of Spokane.
Travis L. Springfield and Jeanette M. Stout, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Property Management Partners LLC v. Gary Burya, restitution of premises.
Bumgardner Family Trust v. Kelly Huntley, restitution of premises.
Tamara Sayas v. Lawrence Larson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Michele R. Gray v. CTP Funding, complaint.
Acey B. Wells v. Delnora Bacon and Fidel A. Hudson, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Townley, Justin D. and Kellie L.
Leigh, Mercedes L. and Aaron J.
Wilson, Melissa J. and Sam
Deardorff, Steven D. and Kathryn F.
Rotz, Shelley J. and Bell, Jason M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Christopher B. Lewis, 33; $9,621 in restitution, 215 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Marshul C. Heckman, 33; 14 months in prison with credit given for 52 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Joseph R. Henderson, 40; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Larry A. Durler, 47; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
James A. Goodman, 35; one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Christopher Frantz, 23; 116 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Terrianna M. Harter, 19; $855.10 in restitution, 50 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree theft.
Jamar R. Wren, 21; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Judge John O. Cooney
Kylie R. Minzghor, 26; three months in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
James W. Robideaux, 60; 54 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Eric C. Nicklas, 31; 24 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Tony Hazel
Russell A. Clinger, 56; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Travis J. Vaughn, 45; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.
Ernest E. Everitt, 49; 60 months of probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Christopher J. Mason, 22; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.