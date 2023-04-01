On the Air
Sunday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
9:10 a.m.: IndyCar: PPG 375 NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 FS1
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Southern California at Utah Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
4:08 p.m.: Philadelphia at Texas ESPN
Basketball, college men’s
1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS
Basketball, college women’s
12:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: LSU vs. Iowa ESPN
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root+
3 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBATV
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBATV
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
3 p.m.: DIO Implant LA Open Golf
Golf, men’s, PGA Tour
11:30 a.m.: Texas Open NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington TNT
12:30 p.m.: Boston at St. Louis TNT
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Winnipeg NHL
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs. Ross County CBSSN
6 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. West Ham United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United USA
Sunday’s radio highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
