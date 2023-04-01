The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

April 1, 2023 Updated Sat., April 1, 2023 at 4:12 p.m.

Sunday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

9:10 a.m.: IndyCar: PPG 375 NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 FS1

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Southern California at Utah Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

4:08 p.m.: Philadelphia at Texas ESPN

Basketball, college men’s

1 p.m.: HBCU All-Star Game CBS

Basketball, college women’s

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: LSU vs. Iowa ESPN

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root+

3 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta NBATV

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver NBATV

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

3 p.m.: DIO Implant LA Open Golf

Golf, men’s, PGA Tour

11:30 a.m.: Texas Open NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington TNT

12:30 p.m.: Boston at St. Louis TNT

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Winnipeg NHL

Soccer, men’s

4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs. Ross County CBSSN

6 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. West Ham United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United USA

Sunday’s radio highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: UCLA at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

