Spokane Indians 2023 opening day roster, highlighted by former Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes, announced by parent club Colorado Rockies

Former Gonzaga star Gabriel Hughes delivers a pitch in his first MLB spring training game with the Colorado Rockies on Monday. (Cheryl Nichols, For The Spokesman-Review)

The Colorado Rockies assigned 30 players to the High-A Spokane Indians on Monday for the start of the 2023 Northwest League season. The league opener is Friday against the Vancouver Canadians on the road. The home opener is April 11 against the Eugene Emeralds at 6:35 p.m.

The Indians roster includes 10 returning players from 2022, two top 10 overall draft picks and five of Colorado’s top 10 prospects.

The roster has a name familiar to Spokane baseball fans – former Gonzaga University right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes. Hughes was selected by the Rockies with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. The 21-year-old was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award for national player of the year after finishing ninth in the nation in strikeouts (138) as a sophomore at Gonzaga last year.

After the draft, Hughes made his professional debut with a three-inning stint for Low-A Fresno on Sept. 10. He did not allow a run and gave up one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Hughes made one appearance with the Rockies during spring training against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he faced the minimum over three scoreless innings. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just one hit – which was erased by a double play.

Hughes struck out the side in the first inning against big league hitters David Peralta, Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward.

“It passed in a blur pretty much, but I was really happy,” Hughes said after the spring training start. “As soon as I got off the field, I just looked around and was like ‘Okay, did it. One step, onto the next.’ ”

Joining Hughes in the rotation is right-hander Jaden Hill, the Rockies second-round pick out of Louisiana State University in 2021. Hill, 23, appeared in 10 games with Fresno in 2022 with 25 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings. In three appearances he allowed four earned runs and walked four.

Hill has made 10 appearances over the past four seasons, limited by Tommy John surgery and rehabilitation.

The team’s bullpen is anchored by former Whitworth Pirates hurler Joel Condreay, a Renton, Washington, native, who went 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA in 20 games for Fresno last season with seven saves. Condreay, 26, struck out 24 over 21 2/3 innings with a 1.108 WHIP.

Relief pitchers returning from last year’s team include Tyler Ahearn, Anderson Bido, Mason Green, Evan Justice, Juan Mejia and Evan Shawver.

Benny Montgomery, the eighth overall selection in the 2021 draft, headlines an outfield that also features University of Tennessee standout Jordan Beck and fleet-footed Braiden Ward, who finished 12th in MiLB with 57 steals last season.

Joining that trio in the outfield is international free agent Yanquiel Fernandez. The 20-year-old hit .284/340/.507 in 112 games with Fresno last season with 21 homers and 109 RBIs.

Spokane’s infield includes Rockies 2022 first-round pick Sterlin Thompson, the 31st overall selection out of the University of Florida last summer and the compensation pick for Trevor Story leaving the Rockies via free agency. The catching position will be manned by former Texas Tech backstop Braxton Fulford.

Other returning players on this year’s roster include infielder Nic Kent, catcher AJ Lewis and utility Cristopher Navarro.