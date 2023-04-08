Upcycled Life: Turn toilet paper roll wrappers into colorful origami squares

Save the paper wrapping from toilet paper rolls to make colorful origami paper. (Katie Patterson Larson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Do you save the colorful paper that is wrapped on your roll of toilet paper? The wrapping is lightweight and ideal to use as origami paper.

Iron the paper wrapping on low heat to smooth out the wrinkles.

Cut off any torn portions and then cut the paper into squares of any size. Take the time to cut the corners as perfectly square as possible. You will thank yourself later when you are folding the origami.

Find an origami pattern online or in a book and fold away.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage, a creative reuse center in Spokane. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable to everyone. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.