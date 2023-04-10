One arrested for vehicular assault after two injured in downtown collision

Spokane police arrested a man early Monday after he was discovered covered in beer following a serious-injury collision downtown, officers said.

Spokane police arrested 22-year-old Davis M. Mwangi on two counts of vehicular assault and one count of driving under the influence after they found him sitting on a set of stairs near the scene of the collision, located at North Washington Street and West Main Avenue, at about 12:30 a.m., the documents said.

Witnesses told police they saw Mwangi driving his vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Durango, between 60 and 90 mph northbound on North Washington Street before it crashed into another vehicle travelling eastbound on West Main Avenue, the court document said.

Mwangi told police he was speeding through downtown to chase two people in a car who stole a gun he was trying to sell.

Mwangi agreed to a breath test and had a blood alcohol concentration of .185, the document said.

Mwangi’s pants were wet, which was from beer, he told police.

Mwangi told police he had two beers at a local bar that night. Police located six beer cans lying outside of the driver’s door, one on the passenger’s seat and two that were thrown down the street. It wasn’t clear whether the cans were full.

Two people in a Ford Taurus were in “severe condition,” said Julie Humphreys, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Their injuries included internal bleeding and a punctured lung.