Washington records
April 13, 2023 Updated Thu., April 13, 2023 at 8:54 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Antonio Torres and Misti L. Brockman, both of Spokane.
Cloud A. Wallace and Taylor R. Thompson, both of Chattaroy.
Tyler D. Birch, of Rexburg, Idaho, and Makenna R. Carpenter, of Coeur d’Alene.
Nicholi T. Assiniboine and Alicia J. Vannoy, both of Spokane.
Cadonce M. Sherrill and Cynthia R. McCoy, both of Spokane.
Jeremy R. Knight and Samantha M. Sorrells, both of Spokane Valley.
Sloan T. Lehman and Samantha D. Bickle, both of Spokane Valley.
Elijah L. Zima, of Salem, and Angelina I. Yerebakan, of Spokane.
Sean M. McCormick and Melinda M. Core, both of Spokane Valley.
Paul T. Vita, of Tacoma, and Sylvia S. Kaleke, of Spokane Valley.
David W. Lindaman and Susan I. Burns, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Julie Gibbons v. State Farm Insurance Company, complaint for contractual underinsured motorist benefits.
Tianna Wilde v. Hospitality Associates, Inc., class-action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Houger, Kevin R. and Rachael M. E.
Ohland, Shawn C. and Brianna P.
Wieber, Christopher and Erin
Schuh, Jennifer L. and Jon C.
Pilkington, Joseph A. and Sandra L.
Hicks, Shaina M. and Shawn W.
Lewis, Bradley J. and Gamez-Camacho, Maira A.
Faillers, Lisa A. and Jeff N.
Bebee, Bryce M. and Cornett, Bradley J.
Holmes-Davenport, Shawnte M. and Davven M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Michael E. Lawler, 40; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Judge John O. Cooney
David B. Middleton, 55; 68 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Sean A. and Erin L. Rea, Moses Lake; debts of $50,153.
Cheryl L. Trowbridge, Spokane; debts of $335,590.
Rodney D. Barnhill, Spokane Valley; debts of $41,084.
Curtis R. McKnight, Moses Lake; debts of $56,020.
Danielle M. Taylor, Otis Orchards; debts of $31,257.
Wendy C. Root, Greenacres; debts of $29,512.
Kevin M. Cecil, Soap Lake, Wash.; debts of $100,445.
Michael I. Masters, Elk; debts of $50,119.
Carey I. and Randi K. Pomerantz, Spokane; debts of $17,624.
Tyler A. and Amy L. Call, Spokane; debts of $501,754.
Constance M. Gould, Spokane; debts of $111,130.
Ricardo Salas Jimenez and Maria Salas, Soap Lake, Wash.; debts of $32,262.
Julie K. Jones, Spokane; debts of $6,937.
Lori B. VanHook, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $36,545.
Steve K. Kristofferson, Newport, Wash.; debts of $82,755.
Jason R. Stumph, Deer Park; debts of $87,242.
Adrian J. and Jessica Louise Gray, Spokane; debts of $308,356.
Jennifer Walt, Spokane; debts of $42,667.
Wage-earner petitions
Rick C. and Charity L. Marquardt, Spokane; debts not listed.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Jessica M. Rowe, 39; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
