Mead sprinter Dominick Corley wins 100-meter dash at Pasco Invite

Mead’s Dominick Corley, left, races ahead of West Valley of Yakima’s Benjamin Pupplo to win the 100-meter dash at the Pasco Invitational on Saturday. (KEENAN GRAY/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

PASCO – Mead’s Dominick Corley was just waiting for the right meet and right conditions to put together a complete race in the 100-meter dash.

With the weather cooperating for the 60th annual Pasco Invitational, Corley’s opportunity was there for the taking, and he delivered.

Corley highlighted a great day of competition for Spokane-area schools, clocking a personal-best and state-leading time of 10.45 seconds to win the boys 100 final on Saturday at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium .

“I was really excited,” Corley said. “It was hot, some good competition. I was like, ‘This is the meet to throw down.’ ”

Corley began with a 10.6 effort in the preliminary round to advance his way into the 100 final later in the afternoon. In the 100 final, Corley ran away from the field, winning by 31-hundredths of a second over West Valley-Yakima’s Benjamin Pupplo (10.76).

“I’m happy but still got work to do a lot of improvement,” Corley said. “Not done yet.”

University sophomore Addy MacArthur surpassed the 40-foot mark for the first time in her career to win the girls shot put with a throw of 42-8½, and she threw 127-6 in the discus to place third.

“I really worked hard at practice and getting my foot underneath me, like technique, hit well,” said MacArthur , who ranks third in the state in shot put. “The weather brings good throws.”

Post Falls’ Annastasia Peters, last fall’s Idaho 5A State girls cross country champion, collected two first-place finishes: first in the distance medley relay (12:19.05), followed by an individual win in the 3,200 (10:36).

Trevor Miller of the Trojans won the boys discus at 168-6.

Sandpoint’s Rusty Lee ran 14.36 to win the boys 110 hurdles, followed by a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (39.01).

Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s and Central Valley’s Nicole Bissell won girls distance races, with McLaughlin taking the 800 in 2:17.32 and Bissell the 1,600 in 5:00.25.

Mead’s Evan Berg and Kadmiel Lopez had wins , with Berg throwing 173-10 in the boys javelin and Lopez clearing 14-6 to win the boys pole vault.

Freeman’s Stephanie Chadduck won her fifth high jump competition of the season, clearing 5-2 .

Mt. Spokane’s Karissa Linder jumped 17-8¾ to win the girls long jump.

Mt. Spokane’s 4x400 boys relay team of Boden Gardner, Jackson Hale, Ben Sonneland and Bradley Runge ran a state-leading 3:24.49.

Mt. Spokane boys finished third in the team standings with 45 points. Mead girls placed fourth with 42 points.