Prep roundup: Bryson Bishop tosses a no hitter and homers in West Valley sweep of East Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball 2A

West Valley 11-14, East Valley 0-2: Bryson Bishop threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the visiting Eagles beat the Knights in the opener.

Bryson Bishop had three hits, including a home run, as the Eagles (7-4, 4-2) beat the Knights (0-8, 0-6) to complete the sweep.

Pullman 5-5, Shadle Park 2-7: Joey Hecker and Peyton Townsend had one hit and one RBI apiece as the Greyhounds beat the visiting Crusaders in the opener.

Jacob Hernandez had three hits with two runs scored as the Highlanders (7-4, 5-1) beat the Greyhounds (6-5, 3-3) to earn the split.

Clarkston 12-11, Rogers 3-5: Hayden Line knocked in three runs on three hits and the visiting Bantams beat the Pirates in the opener.

Parker Hayes knocked in two runs as the Bantams (8-0, 6-0) beat the Pirates (1-10, 0-6) to complete the sweep.

1A

Colville 8-20, Lakeside 7-10: Cannon Thompson had the go-ahead RBI in the 11th inning as the visiting Crimson Hawks beat the Eagles in the opener.

Cale Roy and Ethan Redberg had three hits apiece and the Crimson Hawks (9-5, 6-0) beat the Eagles (6-7, 3-5) to complete the sweep.

Deer Park 9-17, Medical Lake 0-2: Teagan Tobeck hit a home run and a double, knocking in three runs, as the Stags beat the visiting Cardinals in the opener.

Braylon Dean knocked in five runs with two hits, including a triple, as the Stags (21-5, 11-2) beat the Cardinals (15-9, 7-6) to complete the sweep.

Softball

Clarkston 21-29, Rogers 5-0: Joey Miller had three hits as the visiting Bantams beat the Pirates in the opener.

Leah Copleand had three hits, including a home run, as the Bantams (5-2, 3-0) beat the Pirates (0-8, 0-6) to complete the sweep.

East Valley 14-2, West Valley 10-9: Shelby Swanson had two hits, including a home run, as the Knights beat the visiting Eagles in the opener.

Haylee Kelly had four hits as the Eagles (4-7, 4-3) beat the Knights (3-6, 2-2) to earn the split.

Shadle Park 12-18 at Pullman 1-5: Courtney Brown knocked in three runs with three hits as the visiting Highlanders beat the Greyhounds in the opener.

Crimson Rice went 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Highlanders (5-2, 5-0) beat the Greyhounds (2-5, 1-3) to complete the sweep.

Nonleague

Freeman 10-4, Timberlake 8-14: Mckenna Finley knocked in two runs with one hit and the Scotties beat the visiting Tigers in a the opener.

Logan Walsh went 3 for 3 with a home run as the visiting Tigers (5-1) beat the Scotties (5-4) to earn the split.

Deer Park 15, Chewelah 2: Brooklyn Dryden hit two home runs as the Stags (8-1) beat the visiting Cougars (4-3).

Boys soccer

Deer Park 4, Colville 2: Parker Russell scored two goals and the visiting Stags (5-2, 5-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (2-7, 1-5).

Newport 2, Riverside 1: Cooper Erickson scored a goal in the 70th minute and the Grizzlies (1-6, 1-6) beat the visiting Rams (0-4, 0-4).

Lakeside 6, Medical Lake 2: Andrew Cardon scored two goals and the Eagles (5-5, 5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (2-8, 2-3).