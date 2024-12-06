Prep roundup: Hudson Floyd leads Gonzaga Prep boys, Ferris girls paced by Mateia Eschenbacher

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Gonzaga Prep 66, West Valley (Yakima) 57: Hudson Floyd scored 19 points, Brogan Howell added 17 and the Bullpups (2-0) defeated the visiting Rams (1-1). Ryan Carney had 13 points for G-Prep. Landen Birley led West Valley with 25 points.

Cheney at North Central: Makai Daniels scored 21 points, Trevelle Jones added 16 and the Wolfpack () beat the Blackhawks (0-2). Isaac Williams added 13 points for NC. Juleon Horyst led Cheney with 23 points and Grayson Burton added 17.

West Valley 50, Shadle Park 36: Nate Zettle scored 19 points and the visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Highlanders (0-2). Noah Willard added 12 points for West Valley. Ja’Mir Johnson scored 11 points for Shadle Park.

Lewiston 73, Central Valley 68: The Bengals (3-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-1). Details were unavailable.

Richland 81, Mt. Spokane 54: The Bombers (1-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-1) at the Bomber Classic. Details were unavailable.

Ferris 73, Moses Lake 51: Luke Roland scored 29 points and the Saxons (1-0) defeated the visiting Mavericks (1-2). Cole Floyd added 10 points for Ferris. Brady Jay led Moses Lake with 20 points.

Deer Park 60, Columbia (Hunters) 21: The Stags (1-1) tamed the Lions (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Riverside 68, Pullman 61 (OT): Jake Graham scored 31 points and the Rams (3-0) edged the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) inovertime. Daniel Kwon scored led Pullman with 19 points and Cade Rogers added 13.

Clarkston 56, La Grande (OR) 48: Niko Ah Hi scored 30 points and the Bantams (1-1) beat the Tigers (0-2) at the Pendleton (OR) Tip-Off Tournament. Josh Hoffman put up 14 points and 11 rebounds for Clarkston. Landon Wood scored 17 points and Jacob Kimball added 16 for La Grande.

Colville 47, Newport 41: McKavry Maddox scored nine points and the Crimson Hawks (1-1) downed the visiting Grizzlies (0-2). Damian Hamberg led Newport with 16 points.

Colfax 63, St. George’s 57: Adrik Jenkin scored 22 points and the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) defeated the Dragons (1-1) in a nonleague 2B game. Elden Pierce and Mason Zarlingo scored 18 points apiece for St. George’s.

Wellpinit 75, Northport 67: Adam Moyer scored 18 and visiting Wellpinit (1-0) defeated the Mustangs (0-1). Pete Beardslee scored 27 points for Northport.

Garfield-Palouse 53, Colton 9: Landon Orr scored 11 points and the Vikings (1-0) knocked off the visiting Bulldogs (0-2) in a Southeast 1B game.

Girls

AC Davis 70, Mead 50: Isa Garcia scored 28 points and the Pirates (2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1). Addison Wells-Morrison led Mead with 16 points.

University 69, Richland 59: Sophia Carbajal scored 24 points, Kyla Roberts added 13 and the Titans (1-0) defeated the visiting Bombers (0-1). Mackenzie Schulz scored 38 points for Richland.

Ferris 50, Moses Lake 30: Mateia Eschenbacher scored 20 points and the Saxons (1-1) beat the visiting Mavericks (1-1). Graycie Kast led Moses Lake with nine points.

Cheney 57, North Central 28: Kayelee Kohlman scored 15 points and the visiting Blackhawks (1-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-2). Arkayla Brown led NC with 18 points.

West Valley 58, Shadle Park 31: Brynlee Ordinario scored 17 points, Willow Burrill added 10 and the visiting Eagles (2-0) defeated the Highlanders (1-1). Addi Jahn led Shadle with 12 points.

Pullman 71, Riverside 31: Grace Kuhle scored 37 points, and the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) beat the Rams (0-3) in a nonleague game. Kaylee Winterroth had 16 points for Riverside.

W.F. West 49, Clarkston 45: Dilyn Boeck scored 26 points and the Bearcats (3-0) defeated the visiting Bantams (1-1). Preslee Dempsey led Clarkston with 14 points.

Davenport 58, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 55: Glenna Soliday scored 26 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Gorillas (1-0) edged the Broncos (0-2). Zoe Galbreath scored 43 points, going 10 for 10 from the free throw line with five 3-pointers for LRS.

St. George’s 56, Colfax 52: Kalea Schlenker scored 20 points, Dez Manuel added 19 and the Dragons (1-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-1). Brenna Gilchrist had 22 points for Colfax.

Curlew 49, Entiat 18: Annika Baker scored 14 points and the Cougars (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1). Bailey Ward scored six points to lead Entiat.

Inchelium 72, Chewelah 20: Ronni Seymour scored 13 points, Dorothy Seymour added 12 and the visiting Hornets (2-0) beat the Cougars (0-1).

Wellpinit 60, Northport 28: Rayah Hill scored 18 points and Wellpinit (1-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Mustangs (0-1, 0-1). Kylie Colton scored eight points for Northport.

Cusick 43, Springdale 15: Dakota Littlecrow scored 21 points and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Chargers (0-1). Kambria Ochoa added 11 points for Cusick.