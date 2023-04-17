100 years ago in Spokane: Woman jumping from speeding, stolen car starts manhunt in Rosalia

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

For the second day in a row, a Spokane woman jumped in desperation from a speeding car.

This time, however, the repercussions were much more serious.

Gladys Homer was being treated for injuries from her high-speed tumble. The driver of the car, Charles Reed, was now a prime suspect in a string of major crimes, including auto theft and shooting a police officer.

The chain of events began in the afternoon when witnesses saw Homer jump from the car on the Inland Empire Highway. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. From her hospital bed, she told police that she leaped from the car because the driver, Reed, was driving dangerously fast, and she had no idea where he was taking her.

Police immediately began searching for the speeding car, identified as a Star model. About 3 miles south of Rosalia, a motorcycle officer pulled over a Star car and ordered Reed out of the car.

A search produced a loaded revolver, which the officer confiscated. He ordered Reed to drive to Rosalia while he followed.

Unfortunately, Reed had more than one revolver.

Just short of town, Reed turned and began shooting. The motorcycle officer was hit in the lung.

Deputies descended on Rosalia, where they found the Star car abandoned. When officers searched it they made two discoveries: It was a car stolen weeks before from a new car dealership, and it was loaded with expensive clothing and other items that had been stolen in a previous burglary of the F.O. Berg residence.

Police believed that Reed had been picked up by another man. A huge posse was now combing the country outside of Rosalia in pursuit of the two men.

Homer and the motorcycle officer were recovering in the hospital.