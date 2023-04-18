Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Donald E. Bailey and Caroline W. Chumari, both of Spokane.

Jack C. Sorensen and Alexandra R. Schultz, both of Spokane Valley.

Tony J. Powderface, of Airway Heights, and Suzanna L. Barnes, of Spokane.

Igor Dominov and Valentina N. Tsiribko, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary T. Erikson and Rebekah Ross, both of Provo, Utah.

Dakota I. Crandall and Natalee R. Earley, both of Four Lakes, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Carmen Nalls, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Loralei Costa, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Sarea Grace, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Fawn Kelly, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows Inc. v. Brian Greer, restitution of premises.

Anthony and Nalbone v. Christopher and Shannon Montague, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pardo, Cindy S. and Cortes, Jose E.

Cleveland, Katrina J. and Ted W., Jr.

Wallin, Sherri L. and Joel W.

Coffee, Antonio and Zumot, Faris

Anderson, Katie A. and Brett A.

Framstad, Andrea and Quillan J.

Yarber, Katherine L. and Daniel J.

Strader, Robert and Barbara R.

Boardman, Victoria L. F. and Gary L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Zane E. Lumpkin, 42; $500 in restitution, 171 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery.

Kallie L. Thomas, 33; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Jason L. Fuller, also known as Jason L. Tibbett, 47; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Dylan B. Brown, 23; 88 days in jail with credit given for 88 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order, harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Oleg V. Baron, 46; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.