Gabe Matthews knocks in two, Spokane Indians offense shut down in 4-2 loss to Tri-City

PASCO – Gabe Matthews delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning to lift the Tri-City Dust Devils over the Spokane Indians 4-2 in a High-A Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Wednesday.

The Indians (4-4) were held to five hits. The series is tied at one game apiece.

Benny Montgomery hit a two-run triple in the sixth to get Spokane to within one run.

But Tri-City responded with an insurance run in the bottom half of the sixth on an RBI single by Brendan Tinsman off reliever Cullen Kafka in his fourth inning of relief.

Spokane starter Jaden Hill struggled in his second consecutive start to begin the season. The 23-year-old righty, a second-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB draft and ranked No. 9 on their prospect list, went just two innings and allowed a run on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts.

Hill (0-2, 21.00 ERA) faced just 11 batters but threw 44 pitches, 23 for strikes.

Spokane’s Nic Kent went 2 for 2 with a walk and Sterlin Thompson extended his season-opening hitting streak to eight games with a single in the sixth inning. He is hitting .523 (16 for 30) so far this season.

Sammy Natera Jr. struck out five over four no-hit innings for Tri-City (3-7).