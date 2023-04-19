Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cecil W. Woods and Mariah M. Eby, both of Spokane.

Steffan E. Clausen and Jamie L. Goodlake, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Dery and Jaime R. Bradley, both of Cheney.

Austin J. Brentlinger and Ashley F. S. Garris, both of Bozeman.

Brandon S. Hachey and Amanda J. P. Miller, both of Spokane.

Robert D. Nack and Jacqueline M. Lopez, both of Spokane.

William D. Haines and Shannon K. Young, both of Spokane Valley.

Skylar K. Harrison and Rachel M. Kimmel, both of Spokane.

Kyle R. Olson and Bridget R. Kaufmann, both of Spokane.

Quinn H. Brydson and Amber L. Cox, both of Tacoma.

Abishek Abishek and Crystal D. Lebret, both of Spokane.

Zachary T. Reyburn and Kimberly D. Torgerson, both of Spokane.

Kurt H. Myers, of Richland, and Mary K. Griessmann, of Spokane.

Andrew J. Simon and Ashley N. Burgo, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Zellers and Haidyn A. Mauro, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ryan Mulvaney v. Brandon Prigan, restitution of premises.

Tamara Barnes v. Jason Mallory, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Joseph Miller, restitution of premises.

A Better Way JJJ LLC v. Christina Smith, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Christopher Wold, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sharlene Blackwell, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Leonard Woodard, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Richard Walker, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. Brittany Sitton, restitution of premises.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. William Hamman, money claimed owed.

Mountaincrest Credit Union v. Kari L. Hays, money claimed owed.

Krystal C. and Adam C. Taylor v. Peggy M. Starling, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shenyer, Julie L. and Terry W., Jr.

DeMars, Marla L. and Patrick D.

Raudszus, Minna and Benjamin F.

Hafter, Jolene R. and Harland W.

Jones, Alex M. and Picou, Lacey D.

Ortiz Jarquin, Eva and DeJesus Hernandez, Juan

Stebbins, Jael and Sherman A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Travis C. Wallace, 25; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Richard G. Burt, 56; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicle prowling.

Ralph Pennington, 25; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Robert B. Helferstay, 35; one month in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Scott M. Branson, 36; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Richard A. Rod, 37; 16 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Chase A. Wells, 32; seven days in jail, second-degree reckless burning.

Jamze K. West, 32; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kory L. Zielke, 38; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christopher C. Drzewiecki, 40; 17 days in jail, theft.

Brendan M. Fletcher, 32; 27 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Ronald D. Fox, 29; 13 days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic and sitting/lying on sidewalk zone.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Adam L. Kells, 37; 39 days in jail, third-degree theft.