The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
40°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Andrew Rayment throws complete game shutout for Mt. Spokane baseball; Mead softball’s Carolyn Tyson Guess hits walk-off

April 25, 2023 Updated Wed., April 26, 2023 at 12:07 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 12, Lewis and Clark 0: Andrew Rayment threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout, and the visiting Wildcats (14-4, 13-2) beat the Tigers (6-11, 5-10) at Hart Field.

University 6, Mead 0: Jalen King drove in two runs, and the Titans (14-4, 12-3) beat the visiting Panthers (10-8, 9-6).

Central Valley 3, Gonzaga Prep 2 (8): Aiden Yeager scored a walk-off in extra innings, and the Bears (8-9, 8-7) beat the visiting Bullpups (10-8, 8-7). Briggs Beaudoin led G-Prep with two hits.

Ridgeline 13, North Central 3: Craig Anglesey had three hits and three RBIs, and the visiting Falcons (8-9, 7-8) beat the Wolfpack (1-15, 1-14). Ben Wartinger added three RBIs and two hits for Ridgeline.

Cheney 9, Ferris 1: Quinn Hubbs drove in two runs, and the visiting Blackhawks (11-6, 9-6) beat the Saxons (5-12, 4-11).

1A

Colville 12, Freeman 1: Fox Bateman went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (11-7, 8-2) beat the Scotties (8-8, 3-6). Cale Roy went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Colville.

Newport 4, Medical Lake 2: Hank Kirkwood homered and had two RBIs, and the visiting Grizzlies (6-7, 4-6) beat the Cardinals (7-9, 4-6).

2B

Chewelah 4-7, Northwest Christian 0-1: The Cougars (15-2, 14-0) swept the visiting Crusaders (13-2, 12-2). 

Kettle Falls 21-18, Liberty 12-10: The visiting Bulldogs (2-7, 2-6) swept the Lancers (3-15, 2-14). 

Reardan 9-11, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10-4: The visiting Screaming Eagles (5-9, 3-9) split with the Broncos (3-10, 2-8).

Asotin 8-15, Davenport 4-7: The visiting Panthers (9-7, 9-7) swept the Gorillas (0-3, 0-3).

Softball

4A/3A

Mead 2, University 1 (8): Carolyn Tyson Guess hit a walk-off single in the eighth, and the Panthers (11-5, 11-3) beat the visiting Titans (11-2, 11-2).

Mt. Spokane 13, Central Valley 3: Gracie Boe and Ainsley Buchanan had three hits apiece, and the Wildcats (14-1, 13-0) beat the visiting Bears (8-7, 8-5). Maddie Saty led Central Valley with two hits.

Ferris 21, North Central 11: Katelin Terry had six RBIs, and the Saxons (5-9, 4-9) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-12, 1-12). Ferris’ Emma Larue homered and drove in three. NC’s Mia Sebeste went 2 for 2 with a homer and four RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Lewis and Clark 0: Morgan Cervantes had three hits, including a home run, and the visiting Bullpups (3-12, 3-10) beat the Tigers (2-11, 2-11) at Hart Field. LC’s Lily Word had two hits, including a double.

Cheney 16, Ridgeline 4: The Blackhawks (8-7, 8-5) beat the visiting Falcons (4-9, 4-9).

2A

Shadle Park 14, East Valley 1: Brianna Whitcomb went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and the visiting Highlanders (10-2, 9-0) beat the Knights (5-8, 4-4).

Clarkston 23, Pullman 4: Brooke Blaydes went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and the visiting Bantams (9-5, 7-2) beat the Greyhounds (2-10, 1-7). Pullman’s Ella Ferry and Marissa Carper had two hits apiece.

1A

Colville 8, Lakeside 7: Katie Sturm had three hits, including a double, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-7, 3-4) beat the Eagles (2-9, 1-6).

Medical Lake 13-24, Connell 10-4: The visiting Cardinals (9-6) swept the Eagles (2-11).

2B

Northwest Christian 8-4, Chewelah 9-3: The visiting Crusaders (14-1, 13-1) split with the Cougars (14-3, 13-1).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 11-12, Reardan 1-0: The Broncos (9-9, 8-6) swept the visiting Screaming Eagles (1-11, 1-11). 

Asotin 20-15, Davenport 7-1: The visiting Panthers (7-12, 5-9) swept the Gorillas (3-11, 3-11).  

Boys soccer

2A

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Carlens Dollin and Clarens Dollin scored one goal apiece, and the visiting Greyhounds (12-1, 8-0) beat the Knights (4-10, 2-6).

Rogers 2, Clarkston 0: Sahil Sahebzada had one goal and one assist, and the visiting Pirates (6-6, 3-5) beat the Bantams (0-11, 0-8).

West Valley 5, Shadle Park 1: Rylan Allen scored two goals, and the visiting Eagles (10-3, 7-1) beat the Highlanders (6-7, 4-4).

1A

Northwest Christian 6, Riverside 0: Lincoln Crockett scored two goals, and the visiting Crusaders (10-3, 10-0) beat the Rams (3-8, 3-8).

Lakeside 5, Colville 1: Tomio Yamada had two goals, and the Eagles (7-7, 7-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-11, 2-9).

Medical Lake 9, Deer Park 3: The Cardinals (6-9, 6-4) beat the visiting Stags (7-4, 7-4).

Boys tennis

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 7, Central Valley 0: At Central Valley. No. 1 singles- Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Taylor Kartchner, 6-0, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Andrew McCombs and Drew Mercier (LC) def. Radek Jaynoup and Kai Kolarsky, 6-3, 6-1.

Mt. Spokane 6, Cheney 1: At Mt. Spokane. No. 1 singles- Lucas Trigg (MtS) def. Hunter Passey, 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Kevin Pickering/Andrew Naresh (MtS) def. Aiden Flanary/Logan Konrad, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(3)

Ridgeline 6, Ferris 1: At Ferris. No. 1 singles- Callen Johnson (Rid) def. Brennan Roshetko, 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Jack Rau and Braydon Harris (Rid) def. Wesley Banks and Sheldon Hencz, 6-2, 6-0.

Mead 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Andrew Parker (Mea) def. Aiden Hatzke, 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Danny Nelson and Brett Lynd (Mea) def. Jason Do and Jack Sodorff, 6-2, 6-0.

2A

Pullman 7, Clarkston 0: At Clarkston. No. 1 Singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Alex Whittle 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson (Pul) def. Xander VanTine and Dominic Paulucci 6-4.

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 3: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Benson Plaster (SP) def. Eric Prichart 6-0, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Zach Pugh and Jameson Taylor (SP) def. Brandon Beeler and Ranson Lieban 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

West Valley 5, Rogers 2: At West Valley. No. 1 Singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Kai Harken 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Judah Clark and Hunter Napier (WV) def. Aidan Bui and Noah McNeely 6-2, 6-6, 7-3.

Girls tennis

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 4, Central Valley 3: At LC. No. 1 Singles- Kalle Shelby (CV) def. Lauren Lubbe 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles- Eleanor Plager and Zoe Ramos (LC) def. Bella Matina and Olivia Paventy 6-0, 7-5.

Cheney 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At Cheney. No. 1 Singles- Claire Watkins Hannah (Che) def. Meyphaler 6-4, 4-6, MtS forfeit. No. 1 Doubles- Bunney and Zukic (MtS) def. Colleen McKinnon and Valerie Haynes 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Ridgeline 4, Ferris 3: At Ridgeline. No. 1 singles- Avery Lewis (Rid) def. Ava Demille, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Laurel Utzinger/Luba Chayka (Fer) def. Gianna Longo/Svetlana Wickham, 6-4, 7-5.

Mead 4, Gonzaga Prep 3: At Gonzaga Prep. No. 1 Singles- Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Lexi Mattox 6-0, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles- Lizzie Harding and Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Annie Camp and Devyn Pirwitz 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

University 7, North Central 0: At University. No. 1 singles- Kailee Alteneneder (Uni) def. Hope McCollum, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Sami Stachofsky and Allison Knight (Uni) def. Abby Liezen and Emma Pell, 6-1, 6-1.

2A

Pullman 7, Clarkston 0: At Pullman. No. 1 Singles- Danni Cozetto (SP) def. Fasai Xiong 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell (EV) def. Kendal Depner/Jamie Blankersgel 6-2, 7-5.

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 3: At SP. No. 1 Singles- Danni Cozetto (SP) def. Fasai Xiong 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell (EV) def. Kendal Depner/Jamie Blankersgel 6-2, 7-5.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories