Prep roundup: Andrew Rayment throws complete game shutout for Mt. Spokane baseball; Mead softball’s Carolyn Tyson Guess hits walk-off

April 25, 2023 Updated Wed., April 26, 2023 at 12:07 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 12, Lewis and Clark 0: Andrew Rayment threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout, and the visiting Wildcats (14-4, 13-2) beat the Tigers (6-11, 5-10) at Hart Field.

University 6, Mead 0: Jalen King drove in two runs, and the Titans (14-4, 12-3) beat the visiting Panthers (10-8, 9-6).

Central Valley 3, Gonzaga Prep 2 (8): Aiden Yeager scored a walk-off in extra innings, and the Bears (8-9, 8-7) beat the visiting Bullpups (10-8, 8-7). Briggs Beaudoin led G-Prep with two hits.

Ridgeline 13, North Central 3: Craig Anglesey had three hits and three RBIs, and the visiting Falcons (8-9, 7-8) beat the Wolfpack (1-15, 1-14). Ben Wartinger added three RBIs and two hits for Ridgeline.

Cheney 9, Ferris 1: Quinn Hubbs drove in two runs, and the visiting Blackhawks (11-6, 9-6) beat the Saxons (5-12, 4-11).

1A

Colville 12, Freeman 1: Fox Bateman went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (11-7, 8-2) beat the Scotties (8-8, 3-6). Cale Roy went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Colville.

Newport 4, Medical Lake 2: Hank Kirkwood homered and had two RBIs, and the visiting Grizzlies (6-7, 4-6) beat the Cardinals (7-9, 4-6).

2B

Chewelah 4-7, Northwest Christian 0-1: The Cougars (15-2, 14-0) swept the visiting Crusaders (13-2, 12-2).

Kettle Falls 21-18, Liberty 12-10: The visiting Bulldogs (2-7, 2-6) swept the Lancers (3-15, 2-14).

Reardan 9-11, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10-4: The visiting Screaming Eagles (5-9, 3-9) split with the Broncos (3-10, 2-8).

Asotin 8-15, Davenport 4-7: The visiting Panthers (9-7, 9-7) swept the Gorillas (0-3, 0-3).

Softball

4A/3A

Mead 2, University 1 (8): Carolyn Tyson Guess hit a walk-off single in the eighth, and the Panthers (11-5, 11-3) beat the visiting Titans (11-2, 11-2).

Mt. Spokane 13, Central Valley 3: Gracie Boe and Ainsley Buchanan had three hits apiece, and the Wildcats (14-1, 13-0) beat the visiting Bears (8-7, 8-5). Maddie Saty led Central Valley with two hits.

Ferris 21, North Central 11: Katelin Terry had six RBIs, and the Saxons (5-9, 4-9) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-12, 1-12). Ferris’ Emma Larue homered and drove in three. NC’s Mia Sebeste went 2 for 2 with a homer and four RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Lewis and Clark 0: Morgan Cervantes had three hits, including a home run, and the visiting Bullpups (3-12, 3-10) beat the Tigers (2-11, 2-11) at Hart Field. LC’s Lily Word had two hits, including a double.

Cheney 16, Ridgeline 4: The Blackhawks (8-7, 8-5) beat the visiting Falcons (4-9, 4-9).

2A

Shadle Park 14, East Valley 1: Brianna Whitcomb went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and the visiting Highlanders (10-2, 9-0) beat the Knights (5-8, 4-4).

Clarkston 23, Pullman 4: Brooke Blaydes went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and the visiting Bantams (9-5, 7-2) beat the Greyhounds (2-10, 1-7). Pullman’s Ella Ferry and Marissa Carper had two hits apiece.

1A

Colville 8, Lakeside 7: Katie Sturm had three hits, including a double, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-7, 3-4) beat the Eagles (2-9, 1-6).

Medical Lake 13-24, Connell 10-4: The visiting Cardinals (9-6) swept the Eagles (2-11).

2B

Northwest Christian 8-4, Chewelah 9-3: The visiting Crusaders (14-1, 13-1) split with the Cougars (14-3, 13-1).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 11-12, Reardan 1-0: The Broncos (9-9, 8-6) swept the visiting Screaming Eagles (1-11, 1-11).

Asotin 20-15, Davenport 7-1: The visiting Panthers (7-12, 5-9) swept the Gorillas (3-11, 3-11).

Boys soccer

2A

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Carlens Dollin and Clarens Dollin scored one goal apiece, and the visiting Greyhounds (12-1, 8-0) beat the Knights (4-10, 2-6).

Rogers 2, Clarkston 0: Sahil Sahebzada had one goal and one assist, and the visiting Pirates (6-6, 3-5) beat the Bantams (0-11, 0-8).

West Valley 5, Shadle Park 1: Rylan Allen scored two goals, and the visiting Eagles (10-3, 7-1) beat the Highlanders (6-7, 4-4).

1A

Northwest Christian 6, Riverside 0: Lincoln Crockett scored two goals, and the visiting Crusaders (10-3, 10-0) beat the Rams (3-8, 3-8).

Lakeside 5, Colville 1: Tomio Yamada had two goals, and the Eagles (7-7, 7-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-11, 2-9).

Medical Lake 9, Deer Park 3: The Cardinals (6-9, 6-4) beat the visiting Stags (7-4, 7-4).

Boys tennis

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 7, Central Valley 0: At Central Valley. No. 1 singles- Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Taylor Kartchner, 6-0, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Andrew McCombs and Drew Mercier (LC) def. Radek Jaynoup and Kai Kolarsky, 6-3, 6-1.

Mt. Spokane 6, Cheney 1: At Mt. Spokane. No. 1 singles- Lucas Trigg (MtS) def. Hunter Passey, 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Kevin Pickering/Andrew Naresh (MtS) def. Aiden Flanary/Logan Konrad, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(3)

Ridgeline 6, Ferris 1: At Ferris. No. 1 singles- Callen Johnson (Rid) def. Brennan Roshetko, 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Jack Rau and Braydon Harris (Rid) def. Wesley Banks and Sheldon Hencz, 6-2, 6-0.

Mead 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Andrew Parker (Mea) def. Aiden Hatzke, 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Danny Nelson and Brett Lynd (Mea) def. Jason Do and Jack Sodorff, 6-2, 6-0.

2A

Pullman 7, Clarkston 0: At Clarkston. No. 1 Singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Alex Whittle 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson (Pul) def. Xander VanTine and Dominic Paulucci 6-4.

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 3: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Benson Plaster (SP) def. Eric Prichart 6-0, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Zach Pugh and Jameson Taylor (SP) def. Brandon Beeler and Ranson Lieban 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

West Valley 5, Rogers 2: At West Valley. No. 1 Singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Kai Harken 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Judah Clark and Hunter Napier (WV) def. Aidan Bui and Noah McNeely 6-2, 6-6, 7-3.

Girls tennis

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 4, Central Valley 3: At LC. No. 1 Singles- Kalle Shelby (CV) def. Lauren Lubbe 6-4, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles- Eleanor Plager and Zoe Ramos (LC) def. Bella Matina and Olivia Paventy 6-0, 7-5.

Cheney 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At Cheney. No. 1 Singles- Claire Watkins Hannah (Che) def. Meyphaler 6-4, 4-6, MtS forfeit. No. 1 Doubles- Bunney and Zukic (MtS) def. Colleen McKinnon and Valerie Haynes 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Ridgeline 4, Ferris 3: At Ridgeline. No. 1 singles- Avery Lewis (Rid) def. Ava Demille, 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Laurel Utzinger/Luba Chayka (Fer) def. Gianna Longo/Svetlana Wickham, 6-4, 7-5.

Mead 4, Gonzaga Prep 3: At Gonzaga Prep. No. 1 Singles- Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Lexi Mattox 6-0, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles- Lizzie Harding and Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Annie Camp and Devyn Pirwitz 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

University 7, North Central 0: At University. No. 1 singles- Kailee Alteneneder (Uni) def. Hope McCollum, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Sami Stachofsky and Allison Knight (Uni) def. Abby Liezen and Emma Pell, 6-1, 6-1.

2A

Pullman 7, Clarkston 0: At Pullman. No. 1 Singles- Danni Cozetto (SP) def. Fasai Xiong 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell (EV) def. Kendal Depner/Jamie Blankersgel 6-2, 7-5.

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 3: At SP. No. 1 Singles- Danni Cozetto (SP) def. Fasai Xiong 6-4, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell (EV) def. Kendal Depner/Jamie Blankersgel 6-2, 7-5.