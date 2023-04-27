Idaho will test defensive depth during Friday’s spring game

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Given football’s nature, “next man up” has long been one of the game’s principles.

It’s not injuries, however, but the transfer portal that will force the University of Idaho to test the adage this year.

Over the course of spring practice, the Vandals lost two projected defensive starters to the portal. Last year’s sack leader, Kemari Bailey, left several weeks ago. Middle linebacker Paul Moala went through almost all of spring ball before announcing three days before the spring game that he is entering the portal.

Their departures will force big adjustments next fall but probably won’t have a big impact on Friday’s 7 p.m. spring game in the Kibbie Dome. The event will be an offense vs. defense game and is free and open to the public. It will also be broadcast on ESPN+.

Vandals coach Jason Eck said Malakai Williams, at defensive end, “has been playing at a high level” this spring. With Bailey gone, Williams has taken the opportunity to show he is capable of applying pressure to quarterbacks.

Replacing Moala is a work in progress that will extend beyond the spring game. The Vandals have several options:

•Have senior Sully Shannon or graduate transfer Tre Thomas take over.

•Move safety Tommy McCormick – who would be undersized at 200 pounds but is a hard hitter – to middle linebacker.

•Look to the portal for a successor.

•None of the above.

Luckily, such problems don’t exist on offense. Quarterbacks Gevani McCoy and Jack Layne have looked great all spring running an offense that often challenges defenses with 40-yard passes. The Vandals have depth at wide receiver and tight end . They are led by All-America Hayden Hatten and All-Big Sky kick returner and second-team receiver Jermaine Jackson. Terez Traynor, who missed last year with a foot injury, has been making up for lost time, and Michael Graves and Jordan Dwyer have taken big steps forward this spring.

Projected tight end starter Alex Moore missed spring while rehabilitating an injury. In his absence, redshirt freshman Chance Bogan and sophomore Jake Cox have made the most of their chances.

“I think we are getting better at tight end,” Eck said.

At running back, sophomore Anthony Woods is as fast and elusive as ever, and senior Nick Romano has looked almost as dominant.

The offensive line is steady and deep, with Elijah Sanchez filling in capably for graduated senior Logan Floyd at center .

“He has had a really good spring,” Eck said of Sanchez.

Eck also singled out Ayden Knapik, Nate Azzopardi, Terrian Rainey and Tigana Cisse for their work this spring.

Spring practice on the line of scrimmage, though, has been a back-and-forth challenge. The offensive line has taken on a defensive front that is stout against the run and agile in pass rushing.

The Vandals typically play three down linemen, with an end up, although they have experimented with four down linemen occasionally this spring. Jahkari Larmond, at 330 pounds, and Abe Christensen, at 295, give Idaho a solid presence up front.

Zach Krotzer, an agile 270-pounder, has drawn praise from Eck. Although quarterbacks are not tackled in practice, Williams has regularly shown up in the backfield .

Replacing Moala will be a major goal before the Vandals open the season at Lamar University on Aug. 31.

But the Vandals are deep at linebacker and the secondary is also experienced. Murvin Kenion, Marcus Harris, Ormania Arnold, Kyrim Beachem, Dwayne McDougle, Mathais Bertram, Cam Stephens and McCormick, who matched Moala with four interceptions for the Vandals last season, have all been tested this spring.

On special teams, Ricardo Chavez and Cameron Pope have often kicked field goals from beyond 40 yards this spring. New holder CJ Harm is making a bid to relieve Chavez of punting duties, but he hasn’t done it yet, Eck said.

“I think we are where we need to be,” Eck said .