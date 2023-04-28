Prep roundup: Grace Melcher hits three home runs for Central Valley softball; Mt. Spokane baseball tosses combined no-hitter

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Softball

Central Valley 22, Ferris 6: Grace Melcher hit three home runs and drove in 10, and the visiting Bears (9-8, 9-6) beat the Saxons (5-11, 4-11). Sierra Fischer had four hits with a homer and five RBIs for CV.

University 19, Gonzaga Prep 5: Natalie Singer went 4 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs, and the visiting Titans (13-2, 13-2) beat the Bullpups (3-14, 3-12). Maliyah Mann homered among three hits for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 17, Lewis and Clark 0: Addi Jay pitched a five-inning perfect game, and the visiting Wildcats (16-1, 15-0) beat the Tigers (3-12, 3-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Jessica Waters and Avery Erickson hit home runs for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 24, North Central 2: Savannah Smith, Olivia Warrick, Quincy Coder all had three hits with four RBIs, and the Falcons (6-9, 6-9) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-14, 1-14).

Mead 9, Cheney 5: Campbell Brose went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the visiting Panthers (13-5, 13-2) beat the Blackhawks (8-9, 8-7). Tatum Sloan hit two doubles with two RBIs for Cheney

1A

Freeman 9, Newport 0: Kaylee Ripke struck out 15 and homered, and the visiting Scotties (10-5, 5-3) beat the Grizzlies (6-10, 3-4). Ella Jones added three RBIs on two hits.

Colville 13, Medical Lake 2: Alli Petrey had three hits with a triple, and the Crimson Hawks (8-7, 4-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-8, 2-7). Isabel Barry hit a homer and doubled for ML.

Deer Park 7, Lakeside 2: Aly Sanchez had two RBIs, and the visiting Stags (11-3, 7-2) beat the Eagles (2-11, 1-8). Katie Sturm hit a home run for Lakeside.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 13, Central Valley 0: Brayten Ayers and Caleb Calcut pitched a combined no-hitter, and the Wildcats (16-4, 15-2) beat the visiting Bears (8-11, 8-9). Rece Schuerman scored three runs on two hits for Mt. Spokane.

University 14, Gonzaga Prep 2: Elijah Williams went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and the visiting Titans (16-4, 14-3) beat the Bullpups (10-10, 8-9). Marco Longo drove in three for U-Hi.

Mead 15, Ferris 5: Max Workman hit a double with two RBIs, and the Panthers (11-9, 10-7) beat the visiting Saxons (5-14, 4-13). Castle Keaton went 3 for 3 and hit two doubles for Ferris.

Cheney 18, North Central 0: Brayden Martin went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, and the Blackhawks (13-6, 11-6) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-17, 1-16). Jamel Chabot went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ridgeline 1: Kyle Wilkinson struck out seven in a complete game and the visiting Tigers (7-12, 6-11) beat the Falcons (9-10, 8-9). Caden Andreas and Craig Anglesey had two hits apiece for Ridgeline.

2AWest Valley 6-6, Clarkston 4-2: Brody Hart and Bryson Bishop both hit home runs, and the visiting Eagles beat the Bantams in the first game. Johnny Macall went 4 for 5 with two doubles, and the visiting Eagles (12-6, 9-4) beat the Bantams (14-3, 10-3) in the second game.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Ben Orton scored two goals, and the visiting Tigers (11-4, 6-3) beat the Wildcats (2-10, 2-7). Gavin Wunsch and Madj Dimyati scored a goal apiece for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 6, University 0: Mustafa Alshaeer scored two goals in the second half, and the Saxons (8-5, 4-5) beat the visiting Titans (1-13, 0-9). Henry Finkle scored an unassisted goal for Ferris in the 39th minute.

Mead 1, Ridgeline 0: Kye Welch scored the game’s only goal, and the Panthers (9-2-2, 8-1) beat the visiting Falcons (8-4-0, 6-3).

Gonzaga Prep 2, Central Valley 1: The Bullpups (12-3, 9-0) beat the visiting Bears (7-6, 3-6) to clinch the league title.

Cheney 4, North Central 3: The Blackhawks (8-6, 2-6) edged the visiting Wolfpack (5-7, 4-4).

1A

Northwest Christian 8, Newport 1: Ethan Jones and Lincoln Crockett scored three goals apiece, and the visiting Crusaders (13-3-0, 13-0) beat the Grizzlies (2-10-0, 2-10).

Tennis

Inland Empire Tournament: Quarterfinals results (multiple locations).

Boys Singles No. 1: (1) Ty Parrish (Southridge) d. Kyle Dillingham (Lakeside) 6-1, 6-0; (4) Tate Thatcher (Lewis and Clark) d. Alexander Widmer-Garcia (WV-Yakima) 6-4, 6-0; (3) Turner Cox (CDA) d. Vijay Lin (Pullman) 6-2, 6-0;

(2) Matt Morrison (Richland) d. Robert DeForest (St. George’s) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls Singles No. 1: (1) Rhoda Wang (Pullman) d. Lexie Diem (Ephrata) 6-0, 6-1; Madison Nesbit (Lake City) d. Avery Lewis (Ridgeline) 7-5, 6-2; (3) Faith Kert (Cashmere) d. Caitlin Combes (CDA-Charter) 6-0, 6-0; (2) Bryn Neal d. Kalle Shelby (Central Valley) 6-4, 6-4.

Boys Doubles No. 1: Peter Kegely/Dhruv Kumar (WV-Yakima) d. (1) Cole Andres/Brady Hanna (Lakeland) 7-6 (8), 6-2; Tyler Baker/Callen Johnson (Ridgeline) d. (4) Danny Nelson/Andrew Parker (Mead) 3-6, 6-3 (4); Isaac Morrison/Lucan Tuan (Richland) d. (3) Radek Janout/Kairos Kolarsky (Lewis & Clark) 1-6, 6-2 (12); (2) Kieran Hampton/Kolby Uhlenkott (Pullman) d. Judah Clark/Hunter Napier (West Valley) 6-4, 6-4.

Girls Doubles No. 1: (1) Janie Buckingham/Victoria Martinez (Kennewick) d. Avery Haff/Gabby Rodriguez (Lakeside) 6-0, 6-1; (4) Juliet McFarland/Carly Walton (Gonzaga Prep) d. Maya Cowan/Piper Grossberg (Chelan) 6-4, 6-3; Lynnlin Qiao/Lotti Wolf (Pullman) d. Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mead) 6-0, 6-3; (2) Kailee Alteneder/Rebecca Coe d. Ahlyah Basmeh/Zanna Orvald (WV-Yakima) 6-0, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles No. 1: Cole Andelin/Gracie Bolson d. Will Braclay/Addison Oglesbee 6-1, 7-6 (5); (4) Emma Chow/Evan Chow (Lewis and Clark) d. Leila Brown/Brian Fugh (Pullman) 6-2, 6-2; Charley Palm/Jack Ray d. (3) Fara Newell/Summit Newell 6-7(5), 6-2, (10); (2) Katie Hansen/Andrew Smith d. Riley Farman/Riley Rodriguez (Othello) 6-2, 6-0.