The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
81°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Grace Melcher hits three home runs for Central Valley softball; Mt. Spokane baseball tosses combined no-hitter

April 28, 2023 Updated Fri., April 28, 2023 at 11:50 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Softball

Central Valley 22, Ferris 6: Grace Melcher hit three home runs and drove in 10, and the visiting Bears (9-8, 9-6) beat the Saxons (5-11, 4-11). Sierra Fischer had four hits with a homer and five RBIs for CV.

University 19, Gonzaga Prep 5: Natalie Singer went 4 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs, and the visiting Titans (13-2, 13-2) beat the Bullpups (3-14, 3-12). Maliyah Mann homered among three hits for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 17, Lewis and Clark 0: Addi Jay pitched a five-inning perfect game, and the visiting Wildcats (16-1, 15-0) beat the Tigers (3-12, 3-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Friday. Jessica Waters and Avery Erickson hit home runs for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 24, North Central 2: Savannah Smith, Olivia Warrick, Quincy Coder all had three hits with four RBIs, and the Falcons (6-9, 6-9) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-14, 1-14).

Mead 9, Cheney 5: Campbell Brose went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the visiting Panthers (13-5, 13-2) beat the Blackhawks (8-9, 8-7). Tatum Sloan hit two doubles with two RBIs for Cheney

1A

Freeman 9, Newport 0: Kaylee Ripke struck out 15 and homered, and the visiting Scotties (10-5, 5-3) beat the Grizzlies (6-10, 3-4). Ella Jones added three RBIs on two hits.

Colville 13, Medical Lake 2: Alli Petrey had three hits with a triple, and the Crimson Hawks (8-7, 4-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-8, 2-7). Isabel Barry hit a homer and doubled for ML.

Deer Park 7, Lakeside 2: Aly Sanchez had two RBIs, and the visiting Stags (11-3, 7-2) beat the Eagles (2-11, 1-8). Katie Sturm hit a home run for Lakeside.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 13, Central Valley 0: Brayten Ayers and Caleb Calcut pitched a combined no-hitter, and the Wildcats (16-4, 15-2) beat the visiting Bears (8-11, 8-9). Rece Schuerman scored three runs on two hits for Mt. Spokane.

University 14, Gonzaga Prep 2: Elijah Williams went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and the visiting Titans (16-4, 14-3) beat the Bullpups (10-10, 8-9). Marco Longo drove in three for U-Hi.

Mead 15, Ferris 5: Max Workman hit a double with two RBIs, and the Panthers (11-9, 10-7) beat the visiting Saxons (5-14, 4-13). Castle Keaton went 3 for 3 and hit two doubles for Ferris.

Cheney 18, North Central 0: Brayden Martin went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, and the Blackhawks (13-6, 11-6) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-17, 1-16). Jamel Chabot went 2 for 2 with three RBIs for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ridgeline 1: Kyle Wilkinson struck out seven in a complete game and the visiting Tigers (7-12, 6-11) beat the Falcons (9-10, 8-9). Caden Andreas and Craig Anglesey had two hits apiece for Ridgeline.

2AWest Valley 6-6, Clarkston 4-2: Brody Hart and Bryson Bishop both hit home runs, and the visiting Eagles beat the Bantams in the first game. Johnny Macall went 4 for 5 with two doubles, and the visiting Eagles (12-6, 9-4) beat the Bantams (14-3, 10-3) in the second game.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Ben Orton scored two goals, and the visiting Tigers (11-4, 6-3) beat the Wildcats (2-10, 2-7). Gavin Wunsch and Madj Dimyati scored a goal apiece for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 6, University 0: Mustafa Alshaeer scored two goals in the second half, and the Saxons (8-5, 4-5) beat the visiting Titans (1-13, 0-9). Henry Finkle scored an unassisted goal for Ferris in the 39th minute.

Mead 1, Ridgeline 0: Kye Welch scored the game’s only goal, and the Panthers (9-2-2, 8-1) beat the visiting Falcons (8-4-0, 6-3).

Gonzaga Prep 2, Central Valley 1: The Bullpups (12-3, 9-0) beat the visiting Bears (7-6, 3-6) to clinch the league title.

Cheney 4, North Central 3: The Blackhawks (8-6, 2-6) edged the visiting Wolfpack (5-7, 4-4).

1A

Northwest Christian 8, Newport 1: Ethan Jones and Lincoln Crockett scored three goals apiece, and the visiting Crusaders (13-3-0, 13-0) beat the Grizzlies (2-10-0, 2-10).

Tennis

Inland Empire Tournament: Quarterfinals results (multiple locations).

Boys Singles No. 1: (1) Ty Parrish (Southridge) d. Kyle Dillingham (Lakeside) 6-1, 6-0; (4) Tate Thatcher (Lewis and Clark) d. Alexander Widmer-Garcia (WV-Yakima) 6-4, 6-0; (3) Turner Cox (CDA) d. Vijay Lin (Pullman) 6-2, 6-0; 

(2) Matt Morrison (Richland) d. Robert DeForest (St. George’s) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls Singles No. 1: (1) Rhoda Wang (Pullman) d. Lexie Diem (Ephrata) 6-0, 6-1; Madison Nesbit (Lake City) d. Avery Lewis (Ridgeline) 7-5, 6-2; (3) Faith Kert (Cashmere) d. Caitlin Combes (CDA-Charter) 6-0, 6-0; (2) Bryn Neal d. Kalle Shelby (Central Valley) 6-4, 6-4. 

Boys Doubles No. 1: Peter Kegely/Dhruv Kumar (WV-Yakima) d. (1) Cole Andres/Brady Hanna (Lakeland) 7-6 (8), 6-2; Tyler Baker/Callen Johnson (Ridgeline) d. (4) Danny Nelson/Andrew Parker (Mead) 3-6, 6-3 (4); Isaac Morrison/Lucan Tuan (Richland) d. (3) Radek Janout/Kairos Kolarsky (Lewis & Clark) 1-6, 6-2 (12); (2) Kieran Hampton/Kolby Uhlenkott (Pullman) d. Judah Clark/Hunter Napier (West Valley) 6-4, 6-4. 

Girls Doubles No. 1: (1) Janie Buckingham/Victoria Martinez (Kennewick) d. Avery Haff/Gabby Rodriguez (Lakeside) 6-0, 6-1; (4) Juliet McFarland/Carly Walton (Gonzaga Prep) d. Maya Cowan/Piper Grossberg (Chelan) 6-4, 6-3; Lynnlin Qiao/Lotti Wolf (Pullman) d. Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mead) 6-0, 6-3; (2) Kailee Alteneder/Rebecca Coe d. Ahlyah Basmeh/Zanna Orvald (WV-Yakima) 6-0, 6-0. 

Mixed Doubles No. 1: Cole Andelin/Gracie Bolson d. Will Braclay/Addison Oglesbee 6-1, 7-6 (5); (4) Emma Chow/Evan Chow (Lewis and Clark) d. Leila Brown/Brian Fugh (Pullman) 6-2, 6-2; Charley Palm/Jack Ray d. (3) Fara Newell/Summit Newell 6-7(5), 6-2, (10); (2) Katie Hansen/Andrew Smith d. Riley Farman/Riley Rodriguez (Othello) 6-2, 6-0.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories