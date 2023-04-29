The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

April 29, 2023 Updated Sat., April 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 (Qualifying) FS1

12:15 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Alabama NBC

Baseball, college

Noon: Pacific at Gonzaga SWX

Baseball, MLB

10:37 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

1 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers MLB

4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Miami at New York ABC

12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento … ABC

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh NBC

1 p.m.: Michigan vs. New Jersey Fox 28

Golf, men’s

Noon: PGA: Mexico Open CBS

Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA

3 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Fulham USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham vs. Liverpool USA

6 p.m.: MLS: Dallas vs. Minnesota FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

Noon: Pacific at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

Noon: Washington State at Utah … 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

