April 29, 2023 Updated Sat., April 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 (Qualifying) FS1
12:15 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Alabama NBC
Baseball, college
Noon: Pacific at Gonzaga SWX
Baseball, MLB
10:37 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
1 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Miami at New York ABC
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento … ABC
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh NBC
1 p.m.: Michigan vs. New Jersey Fox 28
Golf, men’s
Noon: PGA: Mexico Open CBS
Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
3 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Fulham USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham vs. Liverpool USA
6 p.m.: MLS: Dallas vs. Minnesota FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
Noon: Pacific at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
Noon: Washington State at Utah … 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
8:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
