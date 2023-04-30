Spokane fire crews rescue 3 pets from blaze on Third Avenue on Saturday night

Firefighters from Spokane Valley and Spokane rescued three pets after they extinguished a fire in a duplex in Spokane Valley on Saturday night.

Crews responded to the reported fire at a duplex at about 11:05 p.m. at 6702 E. Third Ave., near the corner of South Thierman Street. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes of dispatch, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a news release.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire, the Valley fire department said. Two cats and a pet lizard were rescued from the fire, the department said.

Spokane Valley Fire Capt. Scott Crawford said the fire started in the garage of one of the duplex’s units.

The damage was greater than $5,000 and prevented the three residents from occupying the duplex until it’s refurbished, Crawford said. One of the residents received Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.