Washington records
Sat., Aug. 5, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Colin M. McDonald and Lexi T. Brown, both of Spokane.
Ryan J. Kiser and Nicole R. Nelson, both of Liberty Lake.
Tristan G. Beach and Natalie R. Horn, both of Post Falls.
Nolan D. Ng, of Newport and Bella D. C. A. Gene, of Chattaroy.
Jacob C. Pettet and Madison M. Meyer, of Euclid, Ohio.
Brennan J. Stillinger and Rachel M. Combo, both of Hayden.
Landon J. Fetch and Shania J. McMillan, both of Spokane.
Loren P. Wernecke, of Chattaroy and Heather A. Dominicak, of Rathdrum.
Jacque J. Mosher and Loryn L. M. Nieman, both of Spokane.
Tanner J. Doyle and Stephanie I. Stevenson, both of Spokane.
Colbert A. Salmeron, of Airway Heights and Monica Z. Lugo, of Walla Walla.
Jack M. Wilbur and Heather L. Penniman, both of Spokane.
Colby J. Myers and Gina R. Bazzano, both of Veradale.
Nicholas J. Neely and Lacey M. Murray, both of Spokane.
Jose M. Gallegos and Kristen A. Mull, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Ricky C. Hamilton and Courtney J. Bill, both of Spokane.
Dalton T. Friend and Heather M. Knutzen, both of Medical Lake.
Mark L. Brower and Amanda M. Bethel, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Mark Symonenko, of Otis Orchards and Sabrina T. Nguyen, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Ashley Hodapp v. Jason and Laurie Keefe, complaint for damages.
Avista Corp. v. Marilyn Dickerson Cooley, complaint to allow rejected creditor’s claim.
Misti Dirk v. R.C. Schwartz and Associates Inc., class action complaint.
David Kristensen v. David G. Stoddard Inc., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Gillespie, Jessica M. and Shane R.
Chamberlin, Bryce S. and Alyson C.
Mercier, Aaron L. and Amanda L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Anthony J. Eisele, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Corina M. Werre, 33; $3,186.60 in restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Rebecca L. Bourget, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Emma L. Farris, 64; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Christopher R. Armstrong, 40; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Isiah J. Harrington, 22; $1,245.50 fine, 68 days in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.
Ryan Z. Keane, 35; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and two counts of protection order violation.
Tyler J. Mackin, 22; 62 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.
Maria M. Monday, 50; 17 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Katherine G. Steege, 20; 67 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.
