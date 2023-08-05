The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Colin M. McDonald and Lexi T. Brown, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. Kiser and Nicole R. Nelson, both of Liberty Lake.

Tristan G. Beach and Natalie R. Horn, both of Post Falls.

Nolan D. Ng, of Newport and Bella D. C. A. Gene, of Chattaroy.

Jacob C. Pettet and Madison M. Meyer, of Euclid, Ohio.

Brennan J. Stillinger and Rachel M. Combo, both of Hayden.

Landon J. Fetch and Shania J. McMillan, both of Spokane.

Loren P. Wernecke, of Chattaroy and Heather A. Dominicak, of Rathdrum.

Jacque J. Mosher and Loryn L. M. Nieman, both of Spokane.

Tanner J. Doyle and Stephanie I. Stevenson, both of Spokane.

Colbert A. Salmeron, of Airway Heights and Monica Z. Lugo, of Walla Walla.

Jack M. Wilbur and Heather L. Penniman, both of Spokane.

Colby J. Myers and Gina R. Bazzano, both of Veradale.

Nicholas J. Neely and Lacey M. Murray, both of Spokane.

Jose M. Gallegos and Kristen A. Mull, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Ricky C. Hamilton and Courtney J. Bill, both of Spokane.

Dalton T. Friend and Heather M. Knutzen, both of Medical Lake.

Mark L. Brower and Amanda M. Bethel, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Mark Symonenko, of Otis Orchards and Sabrina T. Nguyen, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ashley Hodapp v. Jason and Laurie Keefe, complaint for damages.

Avista Corp. v. Marilyn Dickerson Cooley, complaint to allow rejected creditor’s claim.

Misti Dirk v. R.C. Schwartz and Associates Inc., class action complaint.

David Kristensen v. David G. Stoddard Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gillespie, Jessica M. and Shane R.

Chamberlin, Bryce S. and Alyson C.

Mercier, Aaron L. and Amanda L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Anthony J. Eisele, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Corina M. Werre, 33; $3,186.60 in restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Rebecca L. Bourget, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Emma L. Farris, 64; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Christopher R. Armstrong, 40; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Isiah J. Harrington, 22; $1,245.50 fine, 68 days in jail, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Ryan Z. Keane, 35; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and two counts of protection order violation.

Tyler J. Mackin, 22; 62 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Maria M. Monday, 50; 17 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Katherine G. Steege, 20; 67 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

