Business beat

Engineering

Lindsay Chutas has been hired at Morrison-Maierle’s natural resources market group as an environmental scientist. Chutas previously worked as a riparian program leader for the Spokane Conservation District. Chutas will work on environmental and industrial projects focusing on preserving and restoring critical habitats in the Inland Northwest.

Senior Living

Jim Maxwell has been appointed president and chief executive officer for the Rockwood Retirement Communities. Maxwell has served as the vice president of finance and chief financial officer since 2004. Maxwell holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Montana and is a certified public accountant.

Honors

Providence Medical Group’s stroke and diabetes program earned national recognition with five American Heart Association achievement awards. The awards were given for the commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke.

Emerson Godbolt, DMD received the Mastership Award during the Academy of General Dentistry ceremony. The Mastership Award is given to professionals who meet the highest criteria for professional excellence.

Northwest Specialty Hospital has been awarded a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The award recognizes the overall quality of the hospital on CMS’s rating system focusing on patient care and safety.