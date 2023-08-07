The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Houston at Baltimore TBS

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona MLB

6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle Root

Baseball, Little League

10 a.m.: Southwest Regional ESPN

Noon: Great Lakes Regional ESPN

2 p.m.: Southeast Regional ESPN

4 p.m.: Mid-Atlantic Regional ESPN

6 p.m.: Mountain Regional ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Connecticut at Seattle NBA

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NBA

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas Fox 28

7 p.m.: Washington at Phoenix CBS Sports

Soccer, Leagues Cup

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Toluca FS1

7 p.m.: Monterrey at Tigres FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

