Sports

On the Air

Aug. 11, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix USA

Noon: Motocross: Unadilla NBC

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB

12:07 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto MLB

4:15 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle FS1

Combat sports

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

4:10 p.m.: Boxing: Navarrete vs. Valdez ESPN

6:45 p.m.: UFC: Luque vs. Dos Anjos ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: BC at Calgary CBS Sports

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Chicago NFL

Golf

4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

10 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf

Noon: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS

Noon: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

3 p.m.: Senior Tour: Boeing Classic Golf

Hockey

10 a.m.: 3ICE Philadelphia CBS

Soccer, men’s club

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Newcastle NBC

12:30 p.m.: La Liga: Real Madrid at Athletic Club ABC

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

3:30 a.m.: England vs. Colombia Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

