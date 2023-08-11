On the Air
Aug. 11, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:07 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix USA
Noon: Motocross: Unadilla NBC
2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB
12:07 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto MLB
4:15 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Houston Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle FS1
Combat sports
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN
4:10 p.m.: Boxing: Navarrete vs. Valdez ESPN
6:45 p.m.: UFC: Luque vs. Dos Anjos ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: BC at Calgary CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Chicago NFL
Golf
4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
10 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf
Noon: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS
Noon: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
3 p.m.: Senior Tour: Boeing Classic Golf
Hockey
10 a.m.: 3ICE Philadelphia CBS
Soccer, men’s club
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Newcastle NBC
12:30 p.m.: La Liga: Real Madrid at Athletic Club ABC
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
3:30 a.m.: England vs. Colombia Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
