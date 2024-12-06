Things to watch: Can Idaho’s pass rush get momentum rolling in FCS playoff game against Lehigh?

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Lehigh comes in on a roll. Idaho begins with a mission.

The Mountain Hawks face the Vandals in Moscow in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs after confirming their legitimacy with a comeback road win against Richmond in the FCS first round. Idaho’s playoff season begins with this game after the Vandals secured the eighth seed, a first-round bye and a playoff home game. It is the kind of foundation upon which a deep playoff run and a hoped-for championship can be built.

Here are three things to watch as the two meet in the Kibbie Dome late Saturday.

1. Vandals will pressure Lehigh starting quarterback Hayden Johnson. The freshman has thrown for 1,229 yards with 10 touchdowns against six interceptions for the 9-3 Mountain Hawks. Idaho coach Jason Eck said Lehigh has probably not faced a defensive line like Idaho’s this year. The unit features edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, honoring the dominant defensive player in FCS football. In practice this week, Idaho’s defense has put a special emphasis on quarterback pressure.

The Mountain Hawks will be challenged to keep track of Idaho linebacker Zach Johnson, who has lined up across the defense to augment the pass rush from the defensive front. If it all works out, Johnson and the defensive line could have a big day.

2. Can Lehigh survive the travel? The Mountain Hawks were road warriors in the first round, emerging from a long bus ride to rally in the fourth quarter and beat host Richmond 20-16. Eck, though, recalls a year when he was an assistant at South Dakota State and the Jackrabbits finally succumbed and lost in the playoffs after playing on the road three straight weeks. The Vandals are undefeated in the Kibbie Dome this year for the first time since 1996. What FCS champions have in common is the first-round bye and a home game, Eck said.

Idaho’s home-field advantage may prove to be decisive when Lehigh packs its bags for the second week in a row and flies from Pennsylvania to Moscow to face the Vandals.

3. Can Idaho get out to early lead that discourages Mountain Hawks? The Vandals can be an efficient bunch through the air, with quarterback Jack Layne throwing to wide receivers Jordan Dwyer (837 receiving yards and eight touchdowns) and Mark Hamper (853 receiving yards with five touchdowns), and tight ends Mike Martinez (a pair of touchdown receptions) and Alex Moore (159 receiving yards with a touchdown).

Idaho running back Nate Thomas (543 rushing yards and five touchdowns), is questionable with an injury. But Idaho’s remaining running backs – whose games are more about breaking free for big runs rather than carrying defenders for yards after contact – are all back from injuries and are good to go against the Mountain Hawks. Elisha Cummings has rushed for 476 yards and a touchdown this year. Art Williams has 328 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns, and the quick Deshaun Buchanan, averaging 8 yards per carry, has run for 430 yards and four touchdowns.