News >  Crime/Public Safety

Ammon Bundy released from Gem County Jail after posting bond on Sunday

Aug. 13, 2023 Updated Sun., Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:52 p.m.

Ammon Bundy glances at the prosecution table during a pause in his trial to clarify a line of questioning an in Ada County courtroom on March 15, 2022, in Boise. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman)
By Gabe Barnard The Idaho Statesman

Ammon Bundy posted his $10,000 bond at the Gem County Jail early Sunday, releasing him from custody after his arrest Friday night in Emmett.

Bundy posted bond at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Gem County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cinco said in a call with the Idaho Statesman.

The far-right activist was arrested at a fundraiser for his son’s high school football team on a warrant alleging contempt of court issued in April by an Ada County judge.

It’s unclear when Bundy is set to appear in court in Ada County. It will likely be within two weeks, Cinco said.

