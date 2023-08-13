Ammon Bundy released from Gem County Jail after posting bond on Sunday

By Gabe Barnard The Idaho Statesman

Ammon Bundy posted his $10,000 bond at the Gem County Jail early Sunday, releasing him from custody after his arrest Friday night in Emmett.

Bundy posted bond at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Gem County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cinco said in a call with the Idaho Statesman.

The far-right activist was arrested at a fundraiser for his son’s high school football team on a warrant alleging contempt of court issued in April by an Ada County judge.

It’s unclear when Bundy is set to appear in court in Ada County. It will likely be within two weeks, Cinco said.