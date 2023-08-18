65-year-old identified as man beaten to death near Chief Garry Park

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jamie Weathers, 65, as the man who was beaten to death with a skateboard near Chief Garry Park last week.

Weathers’ cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries of the head. His manner of death is listed as homicide.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of East Mission Avenue for a reported unconscious assault victim lying in a parking lot on Aug. 7, police said.

According to court records, a witness told police two people who frequent the Volunteers of America young adult homeless shelter, 3104 E. Augusta Ave., assaulted Weathers. The facility is about one block from the location of the assault.

Surveillance footage from the Mission Avenue parking lot showed two figures approach Weathers, detectives said in court records. One of the figures appeared to use a skateboard to assault Weathers. The second person then walked up to Weathers before both left to the east.

Court documents indicate Weathers had an apparent head injury and was alive but unresponsive when discovered. He was taken to the hospital, where he died Tuesday.

Quentyn Tyndale, 18, and Justin Haylett, 19, were initially charged with first-degree assault, but those charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after Weathers’ death.

Both teenagers remained in the Spokane County Jail Friday on $100,000 bond.