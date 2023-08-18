Evacuations ordered as new fire breaks out in Elk area

A fire near Elk spurred mandatory evacuations Friday.

The fire broke out near the Pend Oreille County line, roughly between Jackson and Madison roads. It appeared to be spreading east, according to an employee from Chattaroy Electric. The fire hadn’t hit the unincorporated town itself Friday evening, but thick smoke washas been reported by residents in the area.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said the fire was 100 acres Friday evening.

Spokane County Emergency Management said Level 3, or “leave now,” evacuations are in place from Madison on the west, Jackson on the east, Blanchard on the south and Bridges on the north.

Meanwhile a Level 2 evacuation notice is in place for Elk Chattaroy on the west, Blanchard Creek to the east, Laurel to the south and Blanchard to the north.

Riverside High School, 4120 E Deer Park Milan Rd., in Chattaroy, opened as an evacuation shelter . For those with cattle or other large animals, the Newport Rodeo Grounds, 1101 W. First St., is taking evacuated animals .

Chase Abbott, who owns Hawk Eye Custom Printing in Elk, estimated the fire was 4 miles away from the town.

Residents expressed concern that the fire would move south toward town because of strong winds. But the National Weather Service predicts winds will maintain a north-northeast direction into the night, then shift southeastward, albeit at less intense speeds.