Aug. 19, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:36 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series

Noon: Go Bowling at The Glen USA

Baseball, Little League World Series

6 a.m.: Panama vs. Cuba ESPN

8 a.m.: Rhode Island vs. Pennsylvania ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Dallas at Washington NBA

2 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago NBA

4 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota NBA

Football, NFL preseason

4:05 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers NFL

Golf

3 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf

6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf

Noon: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open Golf

1 p.m.: Senior Tour: Shaw Charity Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Aston Villa USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at West Ham USA

4:30 p.m.: MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus FS1

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Austin at St. Louis FS1

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

3 a.m.: Final: England vs. Spain Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

9 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

