Aug. 19, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:36 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Noon: Go Bowling at The Glen USA
Baseball, Little League World Series
6 a.m.: Panama vs. Cuba ESPN
8 a.m.: Rhode Island vs. Pennsylvania ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Dallas at Washington NBA
2 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago NBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota NBA
Football, NFL preseason
4:05 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers NFL
Golf
3 a.m.: DP World Tour: World Invitational Golf
6 a.m.: Asian Tour: International Series England Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: BMW Championship Golf
Noon: USGA: U.S. Amateur Open Golf
1 p.m.: Senior Tour: Shaw Charity Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Aston Villa USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at West Ham USA
4:30 p.m.: MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus FS1
6:30 p.m.: MLS: Austin at St. Louis FS1
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
3 a.m.: Final: England vs. Spain Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
9 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
