Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandon R. Smith and Gail E. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Levi P. Bareither and Marta J. D. Mejia, both of Spokane.

Robin L. Davis and Sandra D. Davis, both of Rathdrum.

Christopher R. Panagacos and Emily E. Gile, both of Spokane.

Bradley A. Hauser and Samantha J. Gilson, both of Spokane.

Nathan M. Nielsen and Alexia A. Hess, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua W. Hixson and Emily A. Mueller, both of Spokane.

Anthony C. Allen and Elizabeth A. Jacobs, both of East Wenatchee.

Edward G. Ranniger and Vicki C. Carter, both of Spokane.

Clark J. Bateman and Lilyann Y. Laughlin, both of Spokane.

Mohamed A. Akacha and Madison R. Anardi, both of Spokane.

Michael W. Rosslow and Hannah S. Felchle, both of Spokane.

Ian T. Gilreath and Abigail M. Madden, both of Spokane.

Darrah C. Bosse and Erika L. Murphy, both of Seattle.

Joseph M. P. Diego and Haley S. Brown, both of Spokane.

Trevin D. Hiebert and Amanda J. Long, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

David Jackman v. Jesse P. Jackman, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Krista Kinchler, restitution of premises.

Karen Boles v. Jyrmaine Smith, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Amanda L. Tobin, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Forrest P. Howald, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Daniels v. Eric Hoog, restitution of premises.

River City Management LLC v. Nina Person, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Priscilla Poch, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Paige Roberts, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Angel Hughes restitution of premises.

Nichole Pellitteri v. Spokane Falls Property LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Kristin N. Jimenez v. Safeway Stores Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barrington, Jolene and Jeffrey M.

Marsh, Kelly K. and David R.

Vialpando, Meghan E. and Taren R.

Blankenship, Heath D. and Heather K.

Van Cleave, David and Hogan, Trish

Jackson, Latashia M. and Ragan L.

Matthews, Jamie A. and Michael N.

Williams, Jessica M. and Garrett M.

Legal separations granted

Schreffler, Robert M. and Joy M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Franklin J. Carson, 47; $1,400.69 in restitution, 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Joseph R. Caldwell, 23; three months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and vehicular assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Samuel R. Hoyt, 20; 30 days in jail, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michael L. Corsbie, 31; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Stephen W. Smeton, 40; 82 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

James Ben, also known as Ben James, 26; 37.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Laura M. Hall, also known as Laura M. Dunbar, 44; $423.91 in restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree robbery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Payton L. Smith, 31; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Amanda M. Turnidge, 41; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Wade A. Culver, 26; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicole L. Delrio, 46; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Steven A. Fisher, 62; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Vittoria R. Amicarella, 24; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Tonya J. Degrood, 37; $1,148 fine, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Aziz Abdul, 25; 20 days in jail, 12 months of probation, protection order violation and harassment.

Keith J. Davis, 45; 240 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, aiming or discharging a firearm.

Torey J. Harader, 38; 49 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Dominic K. J. Peterson, 18; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 80 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

Leslee J. Tapedo, 22; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, taking a motor vehicle.

Mark A. Warne, 43; one day in jail, 45 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Robert J. Miller, 32; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Benson M. Mugo, 44; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ronald L. Murray, 60; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Joseph G. Mileson, 28; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Nabuti J. Kobin, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.